With the rise of pass-oriented offenses, the building block of any good defense starts with cornerbacks who can take on receivers man-to-man.
While Southern goes through a second offseason of finding a quarterback to guide the offense, it doesn’t have the same worry with Kriston Davis and Rodney Johnson back to man the corners. That’s part of the reason coach Eric Dooley praised the defensive performance in the team’s most recent scrimmage Saturday.
“With the length they have, we wanted to recruit some tall, rangy corners,” Dooley said. “That’s not to say they are the only kind we take, but we have some that make plays. You can see they are veterans, the way they play and carry themselves. I’m happy with those guys, pleased, but not satisfied. I’m looking for a big year from both guys.”
Davis (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and Johnson (6-3, 200) bring more than size. Their time as starters last season brought an element of experience and leadership to a unit that loses one of its best tacklers. Jordan Carter is a mainstay at safety, but Dooley hit that spot hard in recruiting with transfers Leroy Bowers and Joshua Alexander.
“My offseason, we’ve been out here every day with the coaches working,” Davis said. “I feel I’ve gotten so much better. I’ve gained weight, gotten stronger, and I’m lifting more weight. Everything is going a lot smoother than last year, and it’s showing up on the field.
“My leadership has changed a lot. I’m trying to get in a groove. I’m that vet, talking more to the younger guys and trying to get them involved. Drills, watching film, I’ve been doing pretty well with that.”
Davis was fourth on the team with 41 tackles and had two interceptions with six pass breakups. Johnson took over as a starter in late September when Benny McCray was injured. He had 29 tackles, six pass breakups and a blocked field goal.
“We have a veteran group, probably one or two new people we have to get on board,” Johnson said. “We’re working to build on what we accomplished last year.
“Through experience and practice, you get better individually and as a group. They help me out. To be confident on the field, that’s what we have to do with those new guys this year.”
Dooley said the cornerback position has been bolstered by Demetri Morsell, a transfer from Bowie State who didn’t play much last season but was an All-American in Division II in 2021. The staff also has moved Luke Rose from safety to corner for added depth.
"Kriston Davis has stepped up. He played solidly all last year,” Dooley said. “You can see the effect it had on him this spring. Rodney Johnson stepped up when he had the opportunity. The nucleus is back. We’ve got to fill that void when you lose a guy like Corione Harris.
"Rodney got off to a late start last year, and he was trying to fit in and adjust last year. He got here in late summer. Having gone through a season, he went through winter conditioning, ran in the indoor SWAC track championships. He’s gotten his body ready to go.”