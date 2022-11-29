Southern is grateful to get a second shot at Jackson State, which steamrolled many of its opponents en route to its first 11-0 record in school history.
With the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on the line, the Jaguars would be grateful to face anyone.
In this case, they'll get the Tigers, who rank 14th in the nation in total offense (448.6 yards per game) and routed Southern on Oct. 29.
The Tigers will be on their home field, Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, at 3 p.m. Saturday with the SWAC title at stake.
After a skittish performance in the Bayou Classic victory against Grambling, prospects don’t look great for the Jaguars reversing the 35-0 beating JSU put on their old rivals.
Southern managed only 221 yards, 52 of which came on one play. The Jaguars also squandered two possessions inside the JSU 30-yard line and never truly threatened to reach the end zone.
The Southern defense played well, but JSU broke the game open with two TD runs by quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the final 2:34 of the first half, one of them set up by a Jaguar fumble.
All that and more can be a great motivator in this rematch of a game Southern players see as a missed opportunity.
“They are a great defense, but we did shoot ourselves in the foot,” quarterback BeSean McCray said. “I wasn’t hitting throws; we had false starts; depth of receivers — it was a total offense loss. It was a lot of things.
“It’s a lot we have to execute on this time that we missed last game. We’re grateful. In life, you don’t get second opportunities.”
Added wide receiver Chandler Whitfield: “We don’t need to change anything else, just be us. But when we have plays, we have to make them.”
McCray completed just 9 of 26 passes for 85 yards — 29 of that coming on one play. He also threw an interception and was unable to move the team consistently, often running for his life ahead of a furious pass rush that sacked him three times and forced him to throw the ball away several times.
Coach Eric Dooley won’t say what the offensive problems were specifically, but he declined to put all of the burden on McCray.
“The offense has a lot of different components. We have to make sure we’re doing the things that make us successful,” Dooley said. “(McCray is) working. It’s so easy to say the quarterback didn’t do this or that. It takes 11 components to make sure the offense works.
“You always try to see the things that have worked well for you, see what you can do to make it better. You look at the things that didn’t work so well, whether it’s something you need or can throw away, or change it around and make it better. You look at all facets, because you are talking about a SWAC championship game. You want to be hitting on all cylinders.”
In the first meeting, Southern got a fourth-down stop at the JSU 27-yard line on a puzzling gamble by the Tigers. In quick succession, McCray was stopped for a 1-yard loss, the Jaguars had a false start penalty, McCray was stopped for no gain and then completed a 7-yard pass to Jerodd Sims before a 43-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
The next time Southern had the ball, a 52-yard run by Sims put the ball at the JSU 22. The Jaguars went backward from there, the drive ending on a sack of McCray and a missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt. Southern got no closer than the JSU 35 after that.
“We were in the green zone, as we call it, three times in the first quarter,” McCray said. “That’s 21 points we missed out on. We want to score (this time); we will score.”