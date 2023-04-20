The Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball race gets real for Southern this weekend when the second half of West Division play begins Friday with first-place Grambling coming to Lee-Hines Field for a three-game series.
The teams are scheduled for a 6 p.m. game Friday, followed by a 3 p.m. Saturday contest and 1 p.m. Sunday finale. Rain is forecast Friday, so the schedule may be altered.
Southern (12-19, 7-5 SWAC) tuned up with an 11-8 victory against Dillard on Wednesday. O’Neill Burgos hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in five runs to increase his team lead in both categories to six and 33. Six other players knocked in one run each.
Anthony Fidanza, the first of six pitchers for the Jaguars, threw two scoreless innings for the win.
It was Southern’s only game in a week because of rainouts, but coach Chris Crenshaw wants to see his team play better than it did in the 11-1 loss to Texas Southern last Friday. He gave his team a spirited chewing out after the game.
“It was something I probably should have done earlier in the season,” Crenshaw said. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are. I had to get it out of my system and let them know the frustrations I was having.
“We’re too old of a team to be going through some of the growing pains we’re going through. Every year it’s a new team and new stuff you have to experience. It will make us better down the road.”
The players didn’t disagree.
“We deserved that one,” center fielder and leading hitter Jaylen Armstrong said. “It was way overdue for us to get a chewing. That’s going to propel us to the next step where we need to be.”
Said shortstop Justin Wiley: “It should light a fire. If it doesn’t, you shouldn’t be here. We needed that, needed to hear it. It sent a message everyone seems to understand.”
Southern doesn’t need much encouragement when Grambling comes to town. The Tigers (16-18, 11-3 SWAC) took two of three from the Jaguars from March 17-19, including a 16-6 blowout on Sunday after the teams split the first two games.
The Tigers have a .289 team batting average with 29 homers and 76 stolen bases. Leading the way is first baseman Keylon Mack with a .389 average, six homers and 35 RBIs. Third baseman Cameron Bufford is hitting .328 with eight homers and 49 RBIs.
Grambling’s top pitchers are Lorenzo Peterson (3-2, 5.36 ERA) and Connor Rudy (5-4, 6.17). Southern roughed up Petersen for six runs on eight hits in the first meeting. Rudy allowed three runs in six innings against the Jaguars in the game Southern won.
“Every series is big, but we always love to play Grambling,” Armstrong said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere. Our guys will be ready from the jump.
"Grambling has some good, quality talent, good competitors. We’re going to play hard, they’re going to play hard, and we want Southern on top at the end of the day.”