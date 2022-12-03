1. What we learned
These Jaguars don’t quit. Had they not dug themselves into such a deep hole, they might have made a game of it down to the wire. Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, the target of fan criticism lately, didn’t make it to the second quarter after committing two turnovers to gift-wrap a pair of JSU touchdowns. The defense, consistent all season, played well again but needed to shut out the SWAC’s best offensive team in the second half. That was too much to ask. The Jaguars struggled with penalties all year. On Saturday, they had 10 for 95 yards.
2. Trending now
The Jaguars look like they found themselves a quarterback — 12 games too late. Bubba McDaniel, playing in his final game, started eight times last season but was not deemed worthy to start once this year. He rallied the team from a hopeless situation to make the final score look presentable, helping the Jaguars become the first team to score three offensive touchdowns against a rock-solid JSU defense. McDaniel showed accuracy on deep throws with a nice TD pass to Chandler Whitfield and some better-than-expected running ability, topping 100 yards and scoring two TDs. He went out with a bang, even though his team was defeated.
3. Final thoughts
Southern finishes the season at 7-5 with a SWAC West Division title. That was far better than last year, and although Southern fans think in terms of conference titles, this is at least a trophy. The Jaguars also looked improved when compared to the 35-0 shellacking they took from JSU in their first meeting Oct. 29. But there was a gaping hole in game preparation for Southern, especially the last two games. The Jaguars were awful in the first quarter of the Bayou Classic, and they trailed JSU 26-0 after one quarter Saturday, with three turnovers. The program might need some self-reflection there.