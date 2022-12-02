After three seasons at Jackson State, coach Deion Sanders is reportedly ready to leave.
ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reported late Friday night that Sanders is on the cusp of taking over at Colorado.
The report came less than 24 hours before kickoff of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Southern and JSU.
The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi.
After a rocky 4-3 debut in the SWAC's spring 2021 season, Sanders and JSU have dominated, going 22-2 the last two seasons.
The Tigers won the SWAC championship last year, defeating Prairie View. They went on to lose to South Carolina State 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl.