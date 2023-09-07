If Jackson State’s 2023 season-opening victory looked like a carryover from the Deion Sanders era, Sunday’s loss looked like a wake-up call for the T.C. Taylor era.
The Tigers found themselves trailing 7-0 after one play and 28-0 after one half against Florida A&M. Even though the Tigers won the second half 10-0, Taylor spent this week getting his team’s attention with a visit to rival Southern in what should be a packed house at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Jackson State (1-1) hadn’t lost a Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season game in two years and finds itself behind the eight-ball two weeks in. Even though Saturday’s showdown with Southern won’t count in the conference race, Taylor is trying to get ahead of any sense of entitlement his team might feel.
“I don’t want to say complacent,” Taylor said. “I felt we prepared our team and they seemed focused and ready to go. FAMU was the better team. Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. That falls on me as head coach. We preach physicality and we didn’t see it.
“They bullied us the entire game. I told our players the rest of the SWAC is going to see that. If you don’t respond, it’s going to continue that way. It’s up to me to get them back to the level we saw Week 1.”
Jackson State demolished South Carolina State 37-7 the week prior with a pounding run game behind 109 yards from Irv Mulligan, and 356 yards and three touchdowns passing by quarterback Jason Brown.
It all came apart last week on offense, defense and special teams. The 96-yard opening kickoff return for a touchdown highlighted 225 return yards by the Rattlers. Poor tackling and poor tempo on an offense that had three turnovers made the dysfunction complete.
“We’ve got to get back to playing fast — we didn’t have any tempo with our offensive unity,” he said. “FAMU came across and hit us in the mouth. And we didn’t respond. Any time a team jumps out on you, you can’t turn the football over.”
Southern coach Eric Dooley knows the Tigers won’t roll over in that fashion again. If anything, they will come in with a renewed sense of purpose against his Jaguars.
“Jackson State is a team that hadn’t lost a conference game in two years until last week,” Dooley said. “They’re just as hungry as we are to get a victory.”
Dooley’s team will have to prepare for two quarterbacks. Brown suffered a slight hamstring injury, although Taylor said he should be ready, but he liked what Zy McDonald did in Brown’s place. McDonald completed 10 of 14 passes for 149 yards, including a 66-yard TD strike to Rico Powers, who caught four balls for 119 yards.
The key to stopping the Tigers will be to contain Mulligan, the SWAC’s second-leading rusher with 187 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries for a 6.4 yards per carry average. Mulligan is a 5-foot-10, 205-pound power back who is used to getting plenty of work.
“Coach (defensive coordinator Henry) Miller and his staff have done their due diligence in scouting him,” Dooley said of Mulligan. “He’s a good football player. He’s not the only one. There are a lot of guys that are capable. They’re still a good football team.
“We saw them play the first week and saw a team that’s very explosive. We expect that type of team to come to The Bluff.”
Taylor knows if his team isn’t ready again, the season could go downhill fast. He’s well-acquainted with the rivalry with Southern after he was a quarterback and record-setting receiver at Jackson State. He’s spent the last four years at his alma mater and was the logical choice when Sanders left and took much of his staff with him.
Even though the game won’t count in the standings, Taylor is promoting a sense of urgency for his team.
“It doesn’t affect our mindset,” he said. “It’s the next game on the schedule. We’ve got to get these players ready. I challenged everybody — players, coaches — to come out and be the football team I know we can be. We’ve got to get back to playing fast, playing with tempo, trust our calls and go with what we believe.”