Southern fans who want a sneak peek at the Jaguars before the April 1 blue and gold game can catch the last spring scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said he hopes to put his team through about 60 plays going into the final week.
“I want to put them through a lot of situations, things we need to work on,” he said. "This week I want to see more of the team be able to continue what they did last Saturday. They both made plays. The defense came out fast and the offense finished strong.
“I want to see some more competitive spirit throughout the whole scrimmage, but I want to see some guys understand the situation and make sure they accomplish that.”
Dooley said being physical on both sides of the ball is very important. The Jaguars lost four starters on the offensive line and have some new faces in that position group vying for playing time. Tre Newsom and Bernard Childs at guard, and Eli Fields and Bryce McNair at the tackles saw starting action at different times.
Transfers Cameron Foster, John Mitchell, Josh Trask and Matthew Carty were added to the mix.
“If you are a physical team, that’s what you should be (in the scrimmage),” Dooley said. “Our defense is very physical. Offensively, we have adopted that with the new linemen we have brought in. I want us to be physical but smart as well.
“The offensive linemen we brought in have done a great job and are picking up the system. They played physical, but they also moved fast.”
Dooley said the quarterback position remains competitive and that fourth-year player Harold Blood of Destrehan has made huge progress, partly because of his leadership and his ability to get the ball out quickly.
“He always had the leadership ability, even when he was a backup,” Dooley said. “He had that grasp of the team if he would say, ‘We have a meeting, we’ve got to do this.’ That comes from a good high school program, which gave him the opportunity to do those things.
“The thing you are impressed about is the ball is coming out of his hands. When you have quick releases, it means you understand the system a lot better. You are not waiting for it to happen, you know it’s going to happen.”