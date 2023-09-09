Jackson State quarterback Jason Brown is known as a pocket passer, but he also gave Southern’s defense fits with his feet Saturday night at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Brown sidestepped several Jaguars blitzes and worked for just enough room in the pocket to lead four touchdown drives as Jackson State handed Southern a 27-14 loss.
“He’s a good player,” Southern defensive back Jordan Carter said of Brown. “He’s on scholarship just like everybody else. He did his gameplan, and they came out victorious tonight.”
Southern (0-2) stopped Jackson State (2-1) on its first two possessions of the game. After that, Brown and the JSU offense got going using two long touchdowns — one in each half — to control the game.
Jackson State’s first big score came midway through the second quarter with the score tied 7-7. From the JSU 37, Brown found wide receiver Rico Powers working against single-man coverage on the left sideline. Powers made a move to get past cornerback Rodney Johnson, and took off down the sideline for a 63-yard score.
In the fourth quarter, Southern scored to get within 20-14 of Jackson State’s lead. On its first play following the kickoff, Jackson State gave the ball to wide receiver Andre Hunt and he broke free around right end for a 75-yard score.
“I just didn’t see that happening on our defense,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said of Hunt’s touchdown. “We have a fast defense. For him to run that many yards and get a touchdown was very surprising to me. There’s no question, it's going to come down to somebody didn’t do their job and I’m never going to point the finger at a player. I didn’t do my job.”
Southern also hurt itself with a key penalty late in the game. The Jaguars appeared to have a third-down stop with JSU faced a third-and-11 at the SU 21. Instead, a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jaguars linebacker Derrick Williams gave Jackson State a first down.
The Tigers eventually turned the ball over on downs at the SU 1, but Southern lost valuable time off the clock.
“I feel like it was missed communication, and not playing our gaps right,” Williams said of the Southern defensive effort. “But everything we messed up tonight, we’re just going to clean it up and move forward.”
For the game, Brown helped Jackson State convert 7 of 13 third downs. It was all part of a defensive showing that Dooley said he didn’t see coming.
“It was very uncharacteristic,” Dooley said. “There were things that took place that I never even worry about. We’ve got to make those corrections. Jackson saw some things and they exploited it. Now we have to correct that. I always say that this is a copycat league, and now the next team is going to try and do the same thing.”