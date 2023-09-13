Southern wide receiver August Pitre missed the Jaguars’ season-opening game at Alabama State with an injured foot that hampered him throughout camp, but there was no doubting his determination.
A graduate senior from Opelousas, Pitre suited up despite still favoring his injury had had a big impact against Jackson State, albeit in a 27-14 loss.
It was no surprise, because few of his teammates can match the determination of a college football player who is in his first year at the Southern Law Center.
Like former Jaguars defensive back Kordell Caldwell before him, Pitre is pulling a rare student-athlete double, and the Jaguars are hoping his return to the lineup can spark the team as it opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play at against Alabama A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Pitre scored Southern’s first touchdown Saturday on a 64-yard catch and run, and he finished with three receptions for 81 yards. He was Southern’s third-leading receiver last season after transferring from Rice, when he caught 20 for 329 yards and three scores.
“Pitre helped us offensively,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “He brought a spark to the offense and he’s still not 100%. As you can see, 85-90% of him is pretty good.”
Pitre insists he’s 100% and is hoping the Jaguars can get their offense going after scoring just three touchdowns and 24 points in their first two games.
“I’m 100%, ready to rock and roll,” said Pitre, who is 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds. “We got a glimpse of that on Saturday, and I look forward to doing it as many times as my number is called. That’s all I can do.”
He’s already done plenty before he shows up for football practice and then plenty afterward, scheduling all of his law school classes at night. He got his undergraduate degree in May and has been taking classes since early August, around the time preseason camp started.
“Time management has been the biggest challenge,” Pitre said. “I study what I do on the field and off the field. Especially tough are group projects, trying to find a way to meet and get everything done and communicate with the people I’m working with. There are things I’m obligated to do, because they have obligations as well.
“It’s finding that perfect spot between the two. It’s still early. I’m starting to get into the groove, pick up on what I need to do to formulate a schedule that works for me.”
Pitre has earned the respect of his teammates while not simply holding down a roster spot. He said he gets “enough” sleep and is able to remain “alert, motivated and driven” while in class despite the physical demands.
“Pitre is very quiet, but he’s a dog,” said safety Horacio Johnson, who lines up against him in practice. “He hasn’t been 100%, but he practices like he’s 100%. When he’s fully recovered, it’s going to be nice.
“He’s got smooth feet. You’ve got to be on your toes against him; you can’t play flat-footed. You have to be on your ‘A’ game.”
Pitre comes from a family of attorneys and judges. He said his grandfather’s wife is judge Vanessa Harris, who has served on the City Court bench in Opelousas and held similar positions in Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Harris helped convince him to try a legal career.
With three years of law school ahead of him, he’s interested in corporate law, or perhaps using his athletic background to become a sports agent.
“It didn’t really come to me until my sophomore year at Rice,” he said. “I got the opportunity to talk to (Harris) about it. She relayed to me how she thought some of my strengths would correlate to a career in that field. From then on, it’s been trying to prepare for that. It’s a completely different type of learning compared to what I’d done all the years. It’s something I’m adjusting to.”