For almost the entire first half, LSU-Alexandria gave the Southern men’s basketball team all it wanted.
Then Brion Whitley heated up.
Whitley made three huge 3-pointers late in the half, and Southern controlled the rest of the game as it cruised to a 98-76 win Saturday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
LSU-Alexandria, which competes in the NAIA, took its only lead of the game at 33-32, but that set the stage for Whitley’s outburst. On Southern’s next three possessions, Whitley made consecutive 3-pointers — all from the right side, helping Southern (4-5) breathe easier with a 45-36 halftime lead.
LSU-Alexandria never got closer than seven points in the second half.
“When you make the first one, it feels like there’s an ocean out there. I was blessed to make a lot of shots tonight,” said Whitley, who finished with a game-high 27 points.
Also hitting double figures was Dre’Shawn Allen with 17 points, and Terrell Williams Jr., who had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“They’re known for being good in their league. They’re no slouch,” Southern coach Sean Woods said of LSU-Alexandria.
Southern’s Bryson Etienne and Jalen Reynolds didn’t suit up for the game, and Isaiah Rollins and Jaronn Wilkens both got their first starts of the season as a result. Also logging extended minutes was DeSean Woods, who had six assists and three steals.
Whitley scored five points at the start of the game as Southern took a 9-2 lead. The Jaguars eventually pushed their lead to 21-11 after Jariyon Wilkens hit a 3-pointer, but the Generals fought back.
Starting with Jeremy Richard’s fast break basket, LSU-Alexandria scored on seven consecutive possessions. The Generals tied the game 28-28, and finally took a 33-32 lead when Richard scored inside.
Whitley made two free throws to put Southern back on top for good, and added his flurry of 3-pointers as the half wound down.
“That’s what he does,” Woods said. “He’s one of the best shooters in the country, and when he’s got it going we’re hard to beat. With other people making drives, you forget about him so he’s getting wide open looks, which is a good thing for us.”
Whitley credited the Generals for being ready to play.
“They’re a good team, and a lot of those guys are from Louisiana, so we knew it would be a big game for them,” he said. “They played really well in that first half but we withstood the run and played Jaguar basketball.”
The home game was Southern’s last until Jan. 7, when the Jaguars host Florida A&M.
Southern plays four more nonconference road games in December before opening Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 2 at Texas Southern.