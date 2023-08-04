Although it started well, Southern football preseason practice fell short of coach Eric Dooley’s expectations on the first day. After the second he was beaming about the way his team bounced back.
The Jaguars continued their evening practices on Friday, blessed with a breeze to help cool off the triple digit heat in the recent heat wave.
“The first day (Wednesday) I thought we came out with a lot of energy in the first part of practice,” Dooley said. “You could tell it didn’t last the whole practice and that’s what we pride ourselves on: 60 minutes of football.
“I tell you what, the second day they came out and attacked it. They understood they couldn’t live in the rearview mirror. It was a much better day with energy from the beginning of practice to the end. We’ve been blessed with some great days the first three days. It’s working out for us, but we know at some point we’re going to have to go in the (afternoon) when school starts.
Dooley said the Jaguars continue to work out in helmets and are expecting to go with their first day in full pads on Tuesday. The team will take Sundays off.
Southern is looking for more consistency on offense where Dooley prides himself. Veteran SWAC coach Willie Totten was brought in to help coach up the quarterback position where Harold Blood has grabbed the No. 1 job but is getting competition from transfers Noah Bodden and Dylan Mehrotra. Quentin Burrell has also been added to coach wide receivers.
O-line still forming
Southern lost three starters from the offensive line but returns four players who had multiple starts because of injuries and reshuffling. In the early going, Eli Fields appears to have the left tackle spot while Bryce McNair and Cherlson Paul have been working on the right side.
The Jaguars are looking for a replacement for two-year starter Dallas Black at center and the likely candidate is Bernard Childs. But Childs is still out after an injury ended his spring practice early and has a few weeks to go. Kyree Wade has been getting snaps at center with Tre Newsome and Josh Trask at the guards.
Secondary moves
Southern’s defensive strength might be in the secondary with both starting cornerbacks Kriston Davis and Rodney Johnson back along with Jordan Carter. Davis and Carter were preseason All-SWAC selections. Demteri Morsell, a Division II All-American cornerback from Bowie State last year, did not play because of eligibility issues but has been moved to safety. Tyler Judson, the former Zachary star, has moved from safety to the nickel corner.
Fan Fest
Southern will host a Fan Fest celebration on Aug. 19 built around a football scrimmage in A.W. Mumford Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Gates open at 8:45 a.m. and fans are welcome to tailgate.
The volleyball team will host a free serving and passing clinic for grades 4-8 inside Seymour Gym from 9-11 a.m.
The Fan Fest begins at noon and will include a performance by the Human Jukebox and Southern cheerleaders. The 2023 Jaguars football, volleyball, cross country and soccer teams will be available for autographs and a meet-and-greet.