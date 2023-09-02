MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Southern quarterback Harold Blood’s debut as a starter was solid at the start but unraveled in the third quarter in the Jaguars' 14-10 season-opening loss against Alabama State, and coach Eric Dooley didn’t hold back with the play-calling.
Blood, who became the starter at the beginning of his fifth season in the program, unleashed a deep throw to transfer wide receiver Jailon Long on the game’s first snap, but overthrew him by a couple of yards.
That didn’t discourage the 6-foot-2, 180-pound graduate junior from Destrehan. He drove Southern 77 yards in 14 plays on his first series and finished it with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kendric Rhymes. He converted 3 of 4 third-down opportunities.
Blood completed 8 of 16 passes for 95 yards in the first half and rushed four times for 23 yards without being sacked.
But Blood and the Jaguars struggled in the third quarter. He fumbled the ball away on a sack and threw an interception to end Southern’s third possession. The Jaguars also committed two holding penalties and a delay of game.
Blood changed his uniform numeral from 9 to 1 for his first start. He first wore No. 17 his first three seasons before switching to 9 last season and most of preseason camp. Teammate Kobe Dillon took advantage of Blood's move to switch his jersey from 16 to 9.
Rolling the dice
Dooley showed supreme confidence in his offense with a pair of fourth-down gambles in the first half, one on the team’s fourth snap of the game from its own 32-yard line. Running back Gary Quarles barely got the first down on a run to the right side and later Dillon converted another fourth-and-1 with a 3-yard run.
Playing clean
Southern did a good job cleaning up on penalties, at least in the first half. The Jaguars had none in the first quarter. The first flag was a delay of game which turned a 35-yard field goal attempt into a 40-yarder. But kicker Joshua Griffin nailed it to give Southern a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
Switchout
Davin Cotton and Rasheed Lyles were listed as the starting defensive tackles, but backups Latrelle Johnson and Willie Miles started the game and played the first four plays.
Louisiana Hornets
Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson is a New Orleans native and has four Louisiana players on his roster. Freshman wide receiver Eric Horn is from New Orleans (Carver High School); kicker Stewart McCall is from New Orleans (St. Augustine); wide receiver D’Antwan Brown is from Baton Rouge (Istrouma); and defensive end Devin Davis is from LaPlace (East St. John).
New rule
A newly instituted rule by the NCAA began this season. The clock stops for a first down only in the second and fourth quarters with two minutes remaining.
Numerology
The game kicked off Southern’s 105th season of football. ... Southern entered the game leading the series 26-9, having won the past five meetings against Alabama State and 10 of the past 12. The Hornets’ last victory was 31-30 in 2012. ... Southern came in 3-0 in ASU Stadium. Dooley is the same against the Hornets, with three victories while coaching at Prairie View. ... Southern is 3-7 in its past 10 season openers. ... ASU's Stadium opened in 2012 at a cost of $62 million. ... Dooley entered the game with a 27-22 overall record (five seasons) and 7-5 at Southern. ... Southern was 1-5 in road games last season.
Captains
Jaguars captains were Blood, Quarles, cornerback Kriston Davis and strong safety Jordan Carter. Southern won the coin toss and elected to take the ball on offense first.