O’Neill Burgos slugged three home runs, two in the second game, to help Southern sweep the Southwestern Athletic Conference doubleheader and three-game series from Prairie View with an 11-4 victory Sunday at Lee-Hines Field.
In the first game, Hunter Tabb and Jah’li Hendricks hit homers and Drew Lasseigne pitched four innings of effective relief in an 11-3 victory. Southern won the series opener 3-2 on Friday and swept the five-game season series with the Panthers.
"It was a good weekend for the Jags; I'm proud of them," coach Chris Crenshaw said. "We got some pitching, defense and timely hitting. It's what we always talk about."
It was a breakout offensive day for the Jaguars who collected 25 hits and had five homers total. Burgos, who increased his team lead to 10, gave the Jaguars a 1-0 lead in the first and added another solo shot in the fifth. He also hit a two-run single in a four-run second inning, giving him seven RBIs for the day.
"I was just trying to hit the ball hard," Burgos said. "It worked out. I never know when I'm going to hit a home run. It just works out. It was a great day to hit."
The victory put Southern (17-24, 12-9 in SWAC play), in third place in the SWAC West Division ahead of Prairie View (17-30, 13-10) with two weekends of play remaining.
Southern scored in each of the first five innings to build a 10-0 lead and back four Southern pitchers. Jaguars’ starter Jalon Long held the Panthers scoreless in the first three innings, followed by Daren Smith, Anthony Fidanza and Jerry Burkett, who threw two scoreless innings to finish the game. Burkett retired six of the eight hitters he faced with three strikeouts.
Jaylen Armstrong, who had four hits in the first game, singled home a run to set the second inning rally going. Quincy Smith walked with the bases loaded to force in another and Burgos dumped a single into left field for two more. Caleb Tart had a sacrifice fly in the third and Tabb drilled a two-run single to right field in the fourth.
Southern got two in the fourth more when a bunt single by Jacoby Radcliffe resulted in a collision between PVU pitcher Elijah Breeden and first baseman Alex Martinez. JJ Rollon scored from third and Tabb came around to score after the collision. Breeden left the game under his own power and Martinez returned to play.
Southern 11, Prairie View 3: Burgos keyed a seven-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, his first of the day. Tabb added a two-run shot over the left field fence two batters later and the Jaguars kept pouring it on.
Justin Wiley hit a run-scoring double and Armstrong added his fourth hit of the game, a run-scoring triple to right field. Armstrong, the Jaguars leading hitter, also had two singles and a double and two RBI. Hendricks also knocked in a pair of runs, one on a solo home run in the ninth.
Jaguar starting pitcher Antoine Harris gave up only one run but struggled with his control, walking five. He left after walking the first two batters in the fourth inning and was pulled in favor of Drew Lasseigne (3-2), who went four innings to get the victory. He allowed seven hits and two runs with six strikeouts and two walks.
Ranard Grace and Riley Ashton combined for a scoreless final two innings with two strikeouts.