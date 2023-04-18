Southern entered the 2023 season as a favorite to repeat as Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division champions.
While the team hasn’t gotten off to the kind of start that would reflect that, center fielder Jaylen Armstrong has done his part.
Armstrong, a senior and All-SWAC pick from last season, sports a team-best .355 batting average going into the 6 p.m. Wednesday night game against Dillard at Lee-Hines Field.
His numbers are up across the board, and he’s one of the dominant personalities in the Jaguars' group of leaders.
“I’m trying to keep what I had last year going and be better this year,” said Armstrong, a 6 foot, 185-pounder from Southaven, Miss. “My biggest enemy is myself. As long as I manage myself, I’ll be fine.”
Armstrong has improved his power with six doubles, a triple and three homers, one more than last year. His 25 stolen bases are four more than last season, and his strikeouts are down from 36 to 19. His 21 RBIs are second on the team and four short of last year’s total.
Armstrong has plenty of time to add to his totals with five weekends of SWAC play remaining. He was producing so consistently, coach Chris Crenshaw moved him out of the leadoff spot to batting second behind shortstop Justin Wiley a few weeks ago.
“I don’t care where I bat,” Armstrong said. “For where we are as a team, it’s the best spot for me to be in, drive in more runs, use my speed, bunt and move runners over. A lot of things you can do in the 2-hole with someone batting in front of you than you can hitting leadoff.”
Crenshaw said Armstrong made himself better in the offseason, and that his leadership has been underrated this year. He bounced back from a tough sophomore season when he hit .181 to become a stalwart after earning NJCAA All-State honors at Homes Community College in Goodman, Miss.
“He already had some bat speed,” Crenshaw said. “He made some adjustments to his swing. The work he put in is showing this year. Hitting with more power is one of the things he wanted to work on.
“Even when he didn’t have the year he wanted as a sophomore, he showed up every day, played hard and brought it. That’s continued since he’s been here.”
Armstrong said he got better by staying in Baton Rouge last summer and working out at former Jaguars star Frazier Hall’s baseball training facility. Hall was a 16th-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels in 2011, and Armstrong hopes to follow in those footsteps.
“I hit every morning, worked with him, got into my swing and found out what I’m capable of,” Armstrong said. “It’s made a difference.
“It’s all up to God and me. To keep going out there and doing what I need to do. If I have what it takes, they will find me. I don’t stress too much about it.”
Wiley, who arrived with Armstrong in the same recruiting class three years ago, acknowledged Armstrong’s value to the team.
“J-Strong is real big for us,” Wiley said. “He leads by his play. He plays hard and has fun, keeps everybody loose. That’s the best way to play.”