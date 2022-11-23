Twenty-five years ago in the Superdome, Eric Dooley, then in his first year as a Southern assistant coach, walked through the tunnel leading to the field with his wife and daughter.
Dooley was preparing for his first Bayou Classic in Columbia blue and gold. He happened to bump into legendary coach Eddie Robinson Sr., who coached him four seasons at Grambling and four Bayou Classics.
Robinson had already announced he was retiring after the game, and his former pupil wanted one more bit of advice. Dooley was perplexed about facing his mentor in a game that brought out the rawest emotions on both sides and divided families for at least a week.
“I remember a lot of things I learned from him,” Dooley said. “(He told me), ‘Never let them beat you.’ I didn’t understand until later exactly what he meant. Regardless of who you’re playing, regardless of who coached you, regardless of the situation you’re in, you prepare the team you are with to win.”
Robinson’s words will resonate loudly this week for Dooley, who faces Grambling in his first Bayou Classic as a head coach. It’s doubly big because a victory would propel Southern into the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Dec. 3 at Jackson State in Dooley’s first season.
In addition to his playing days, Dooley was offensive coordinator at Grambling and coached in the game 14 seasons as a Southern assistant. What does that feel like now?
“I’m going to find that out Saturday,” Dooley said. “As a player, I wanted to be the best wide receiver; as assistant coach, I wanted to be the best wide receiver coach; as a coordinator, I wanted the offense to do well. As a head coach, you have to look at the big picture. It’s a different feel.”
There is also a hometown aspect to Dooley’s position for Saturday. He grew up in the Carrollton area of town and attended Fortier High School. He remembers going to watch early Bayou Classics when the game was in Tulane Stadium.
“I’m still trying to find it,” he said, searching for a word to describe the feeling. “It’s tough. I’m not a person that shows a lot (of emotion). I can walk around and feel a certain way, and you’d never know it. I know it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to come into the same Louisiana Superdome I used to come in and dream of playing in. As the 20th head coach of Southern, it’s nothing but a blessing from God.”
HBCU polls
Southern stayed put in one BoxToRow HBCU poll and moved up four spots in the other during its off week before the Bayou Classic.
The Jaguars held on to the No. 5 place in the coaches’ poll. The media moved the Jaguars from No. 10 to No. 6 in the media poll, both released Monday.
Jackson State (11-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 in both polls. The coaches had Florida A&M No. 2, followed by North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T before Southern.
The media had Benedict College (11-0), coached by former Southern assistant Chennis Berry, at No. 2, followed by FAMU, North Carolina Central and Virginia Union.