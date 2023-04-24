With the second half of the Southwestern Athletic Conference season starting last weekend, Southern's baseball team had a prime opportunity to make its move against West Division-leading Grambling.
The Jaguars, instead fell another game behind the Tigers when it dropped two of three to their instate rivals, but with four weekends of conference play remaining, there’s still time to move up.
Grambling (13-4) leads the division by a game and a half over Prairie View (10-4) with Texas Southern at 8-5 and Southern at 8-7. The Jaguars are four games out but solidly one of the top four teams in the division, which would put them in the SWAC tournament. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, whom the Jaguars play this weekend in Pine Bluff, is fifth at 3-12.
“We’ve still got a shot to move up,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Four weekends left and they’ve (Grambling) got to go play some teams as well. They took care of business like they were supposed to. We didn’t, but there’s still four weekends to play for a win in the West. We’re still capable. Maybe we’ll get some luck on our side since we couldn’t do it ourselves.”
First, the Jaguars have a nonconference road game against UL at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern is still looking for a third weekend starting pitcher, and Crenshaw might use that game to help make his decision. The Jaguars also need some punch in their offense, which stranded 32 runners in the Grambling series. They had the tying run on third in the ninth inning with one out but couldn’t push it across in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. In the loss Sunday, they stranded 13 runners.
The Jaguars have the second worst team batting average in the SWAC at .248 and the third fewest extra base hits (79). Jaylen Armstrong continues to lead Southern with a .331 average and was 2 for 13 against Grambling. First baseman O’Neill Burgos has showed some signs of life, raising his average over the past three weeks more than 100 points to .280. He had three hits and two RBIs on Sunday against Grambling.
On Sunday, four Southern pitchers walked nine batters, hit two and threw three wild pitches. Southern went scoreless in the final five innings despite putting two runners on in each inning.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are 26-15 and were swept 3-0 in a Sun Belt Conference series against James Madison last weekend after an upset of No. 1 ranked LSU on last Tuesday.
UL is led by center fielder Heath Hood, who is batting .371 with four home runs and 28 RBIs. Catcher Julian Brock has a .339 average with team bests of nine homers and 45 RBIs.