Sean Woods' tenure at Southern University is over.
Hired in 2018 to bring the men's basketball program back to the top of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, Woods was fired Wednesday, two weeks after after the Jaguars crashed out of the conference tournament with a loss to Alabama A&M in the SWAC quarterfinals.
Woods' five-season tenure ended with a 64-81 overall record, no conference championships and no trips to the NCAAs.
“At this time, we felt it was necessary to make a change in leadership of our men's basketball program. Over the last five years we have (fallen) short of our standard and expectations for our men's basketball program,” Southern athletic director Roman Banks said in a statement. “We thank Sean and his family for all they have done for SU and wish them the very best in their journey.”
It was a disappointing end for Woods, the former Kentucky point guard who had earned his reputation as a rising star with his first coaching job in the SWAC, leading Mississippi Valley State from 2008-12.
Banks brought Woods back to the conference with a second chance to rebuild his resume, but he couldn't repeat the same type of success.
Woods' best team at Southern was in 2019-20, when the Jaguars finished 13-5 in SWAC play to claim second place. They took a seven-game winning streak into the conference tournament, and they won their quarterfinal game against Alabama State — but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the rest of the season.
This season, Southern led the conference in scoring at 71.9 points per game, and the Jaguars won eight of their first nine games in SWAC play. But they crashed down the stretch, dropping seven of their final 10 games as the offense went cold, shooting 34% from the floor over that stretch.
The previous season ended with a similar pattern.
Woods' Jaguars finished third in the SWAC in 2021-22 but faded down the stretch. Southern, which started 9-2 in conference play, finished 3-4 to close out the year. The Jaguars bowed out in the SWAC tournament to Grambling, shooting 37% from the floor against an opponent that finished with a 12-20 record.
Woods' five up-and-down years at SU were a contrast from his first job in the SWAC, when he took on a struggling, underfunded program at Mississippi Valley and turned it into a champion.
The Delta Devils went 7-25 in their first season under Woods but improved each year, culminating with a dominant showing in 2011-12. They went 17-1 in SWAC play, winning the regular-season and tournament championships.
Woods parlayed his success into a job at Morehead State. He reached the 20-win mark twice in four-plus seasons, but his teams never reached the NCAA tournament, and Woods' tenure came to an ugly end.
He was suspended in November 2016 as result of an investigation into player mistreatment, then was charged with misdemeanor battery after two players accused him of assaulting them during a game, prompting Morehead to fire him.
The matter was resolved when Woods pleaded guilty and completed a six-month diversion program.
Woods spent one season as an assistant at Stetson, then got the job at Southern, saying at the time that he had lived and learned.
Now, after five years, Banks — himself a former Southern basketball coach — is searching for someone who can bring consistency to a program that hasn't had much lately.
The Jaguars have won just two SWAC regular-season titles since 1990, and they've made the NCAA tournament just three times since their historic first-round upset of Georgia Tech in 1993.
Since Southern rehired Ben Jobe in 2001 (Jobe lasted two seasons in his second stint there), the program has gone through five coaches — Michael Grant, Rob Spivery, Banks, Morris Scott and Woods.
Grant finished eighth and sixth in the SWAC in two seasons.
Spivery, hired away from Alabama State, won the SWAC title in his first season in 2006, but his program took a nosedive from there, going 38-114 over his final five seasons.
Banks came in and had immediate success in 2011-12, taking the Jaguars from last place to second in his first year (they were ineligible for the postseason because of penalties related to their NCAA Academic Progress Rate).
They won the SWAC championship the next season — their first of two NCAA tournament trips in six years under Banks, who posted a 114-85 overall record before taking over as athletic director.
Banks gave the job to his former assistant, Scott, on a one-year interim basis but decided not to retain him, creating a vacancy that Woods filled.
Now the job is open again.