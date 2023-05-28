Southern football received a transfer portal commitment from former All-SWAC running back Gary Quarles, the player confirmed on Twitter.
Quarles, a 5-foot-6, 165-pounder from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, had transferred from Alabama A&M to UNLV in January but reentered the portal in May and now plans to become a Jaguar.
Quarles played only four games last season at Alabama A&M but was a first-team All-SWAC performer in 2021 with 955 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 205 carries. He also caught 21 passes for 224 yards. Last season he ran 59 times for 200 yards and two scores.
In the COVID-19 shortened 2021 spring season, Quarles helped the Bulldogs to the SWAC title with 318 yards rushing and four TDs while catching eight passes for 92 yards and another TD in five games. He scored two touchdowns in the SWAC Championship Game victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Quarles joins an already crowded running back room at Southern which includes returning starter JJ Sims, Kobe Dillon, Kendrick Thymes, Karl Ligon and Braelon Morgan. The Jaguars also added Grambling transfer Corey Russell from the transfer portal in December.