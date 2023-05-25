Although the Southern football program lost a high-profile commitment recently, the Jaguars are bringing in three others, two via the transfer portal and an additional high school signee.
Linebacker/safety Bryson Baggett, an all-district performer as a senior at Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, signed with the Jaguars this week, according to a post on his Twitter account.
The Jaguars also picked up transfer portal commitments from Sam Houston State defensive lineman Cameron Plummer and Liberty defensive lineman Khristian Zachary, according to posts on their respective Twitter accounts.
Baggett (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) had 103 tackles, eight for losses with one sack, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble last season.
“I am blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Southern University. Thank you to my family and coach (Eric) Dooley for this amazing opportunity,” Baggett wrote on his Twitter account.
Plummer (6-6, 230) played three games at Sam Houston State last season. The freshman from Houston had five tackles with 1½ tackles for loss. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Zachary was a four-star recruit from Carrollton High School in Fayetteville, Georgia. He played two seasons at Liberty, compiling 10 tackles, 1½ for loss with a half-sack last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
The Jaguars recently lost a commitment from dual-threat quarterback Clifton McDowell of Central Arkansas, who flipped his commitment to Montana last week.
The Jaguars will need some depth help on the defensive line after losing All-SWAC defensive end Trey Laing, who is transferring to Indiana. The Jaguars also lost cornerback-nickel Glenn Brown, who has transferred to UL.