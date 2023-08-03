Southern University’s pitching ace Nick Wilson is transferring to Dallas Baptist for his final season, coach Chris Crenshaw said Thursday.
A 6-foot-2, 195-pounder, Wilson is a native of Carrollton, Texas, in the Dallas Metroplex and played two seasons at Vernon College after a prep career at Hebron High School.
Wilson finished the 2023 season as the Jaguars’ Friday night starter with a 6-2 record and a 3.22 earned run average. He had 101 strikeouts and 23 walks in 86⅔ innings in earning all-conference honors.
Dallas Baptist, a perennial baseball power, finished 47-16 last season and played in the NCAA tournament.
“We had a couple conversations and tried to do some things for him,” Crenshaw said. “No hard feelings. I told my assistant coaches he’s not going to be the last one (to transfer).
"We have to keep doing our job developing kids on and off the field. He was well-rounded and his development everybody got to see. It’s the nature of the beast of what is going on in college baseball.”
Wilson had a busy summer, playing in the HBCU All-Star game in Atlanta on June 3, and he was one of four Jaguars who traveled to Seattle to play in the Swingman Classic — an all-star game for players from HBCUs — on July 7 in conjunction with the Major League Baseball All-Star game. Southern catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez, and outfielders Jaylen Armstrong and Khyle Radcliffe also played in the Swingman Classic.
Wilson was selected to the USA national collegiate team that competed in a five-game series against teams from Taiwan and Japan.
Crenshaw said he expects to finalize the Jaguars' 12-player signing class early next week.