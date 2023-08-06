Former Southern defensive end and All-American Jordan Lewis signed a free agent contract with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League for the 2024 season, according to the USFL newsroom website.
Lewis went undrafted in the spring NFL draft after piling up 37½ career sacks in five seasons at Southern. He had 15 tackles and 4½ sacks last year in 10 games.
After the 2021 season in which he had 10½ sacks in six games, Lewis was named Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top defensive player in FCS, SWAC defensive Player of the Year and College Football Hall of Fame’s Mel Blount Player of the Year while being named an All-American.
Lewis had an outstanding freshman season with 12 sacks for the SWAC West champions but shoulder and hamstring injuries limited him in 2019. The USFL is entering its third season next spring. The Generals are led by coach/general manager Mike Riley, formerly head coach at Oregon State and Nebraska and an assistant with the New Orleans Saints.