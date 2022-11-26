What we learned
The Jaguars like to play close to the edge, although they might not admit to it. This was the Bayou Classic, and they certainly expected Grambling’s best shot, which is what they got. But Southern persevered and held on long enough to take the lead, then ice it with two big plays by the defense, which have been missing for about two months. It was far from one of the Jaguars' better efforts but enough to get them to the next stage — the SWAC championship game at Jackson State next Saturday.
Trending now
The Southern defense looked outplayed and outfoxed most of the afternoon but rose up with ferocity and squashed the Grambling upset attempt with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away. The Jaguars defense started the season with six touchdowns in the first five games but hadn’t made many big plays lately. It finally broke through, sacking the Tigers freshman quarterback Julian Calvez six times and snagging three turnovers, which led to 20 points, including two defensive touchdowns. A Southern offense that struggled all day needed the help.
Final thoughts
The game had a “Survivor Series” feel to it with Southern on its heels much of the day and Grambling showing fight not expected from a three-win team. The Jaguars dug deep, held on and can now move and focus on an 11-0 Jackson State team that has looked invincible. Southern will go into that SWAC championship game with some motivation after being shellacked by the Tigers 35-0 on Oct. 29. One thing is clear: The Jaguars will have to play far better then than they did in New Orleans to avoid another shellacking — or worse.