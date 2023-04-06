The Satellite has landed, finally.
Southern announced Wednesday former Mississippi Valley State quarterback and head coach Willie “Satellite” Totten has been hired as Southern’s quarterbacks coach.
Totten, who set records at Mississippi Valley throwing passes to Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, replaces Jonathan Williams, who left Southern to become offensive coordinator at Benedict College under former Jaguars assistant Chennis Berry.
Totten has been coaching Jaguars quarterbacks throughout spring practice, which ended Saturday with the blue and gold game.
“He’s done an excellent job,” coach Eric Dooley said. “There’s no substitutions for knowledge and experience, what he brings to the game. He and I worked well together; we were on the same page. It’s strange because we’ve never worked together before. When you have a fresh mindset and you’re not concerned with who’s right or what’s right, you can go a long way. His knowledge of the game and what he’s been able to accomplish, I thought it was a huge hire for us.”
Best known for the 1984 season at Valley, Totten broke 50 Division I-AA records and threw 58 touchdown passes. Twenty-seven TDs went to Rice, who caught 112 passes for 1,845 yards and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.
One memorable game that year was at Southern where Totten guided the Delta Devils to a 63-45 victory over the Jaguars. Rice caught an NCAA-record 24 passes in that game.
Dooley said he reached out to Totten, who was at Valley for the past four years as quarterbacks coach. The two just missed each other at Grambling, where Totten was a graduate assistant in 1988.
“We had always talked, and we said if the opportunity ever presented itself, we would try it,” Dooley said. “He respected the things I did, and I respected the things he did. We always had a great relationship even though we competed against each other."
Totten played professional football in three different leagues. He played for British Columbia and Toronto in the CFL, the strike season with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and with Chicago, Pittsburgh and New Orleans in the Arena Football League.
After receiving his master’s degree, Totten moved to his alma mater as an assistant in 1990 where he coached for eight years. After a two-year stint at Eastside High School, he returned to Valley as the offensive coordinator for two seasons before taking over as head coach from 2002-09.
He moved to Albany State for a season as quarterbacks coach and returned to the SWAC for a five-year stay as quarterbacks coach at Alabama A&M from 2014-18. He was hired at Valley for a third time in 2019 and stayed through the 2022 season.
Dooley said he has yet to hire a wide receivers coach to replace Devin Fosselman, but would soon begin interviewing candidates. Dooley coached wide receivers himself during spring practice.
“I’m looking forward to having that person in soon,” Dooley said. “It was a need but not at that time (spring practice). Now I can sit down and meet with some guys to find the best fit for us.”