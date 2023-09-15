After starting the season a disappointing 0-2, Southern coach Eric Dooley is looking for a sense of urgency from his team.
Even though the first two games don’t count in the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings, the Jaguars’ efforts form a template for the remainder of the season. Every one of the remaining games but one will count, and there’s no more room for error.
The third game is a little early to be playing the “gut-check” card, but Dooley has made it clear to his team that the time has arrived when Alabama A&M comes to A.W. Mumford Stadium for the SWAC opener at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“It's all gut check,” he said. “What are you going to bring to the table? My team is going to bring it to the table. They’re going to play tough, hard and understand the situation we’re in.
"They also understand no one put us in that situation. We put ourselves there, we have to dig ourselves out.”
The player most in need of improved shoveling skills is quarterback Harold Blood, who looked better in his second start against Jackson State last Saturday but duplicated his three-turnover performance he had against Alabama State in the season opener. Blood completed 25 of 44 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown against Jackson State, but his end-zone interception was the turning point, especially when Jackson State took the second-half kickoff and drove for a touchdown and 20-7 advantage.
Dooley has taken pains to say it’s not all Blood’s fault when the running game is a nonfactor, allowing the Jackson State defense to lay back and play the pass.
“Some things he’s missed, no question about it,” Dooley said of Blood. “He knows that. He’s going to correct that mistake. We watched the throws he made, and we thought he did a great job. Would I love to get that touchdown going in? That could have made a big difference and he knows that. I don’t want to harp on it. I corrected it to make sure he understands.
“If we had an efficient running game, you won’t have eight to drop into coverage. They didn’t respect the run and there you have it.”
Dooley hinted at rearranging the offensive line and also will have running back Kobe Dillon available. Dillon missed the Jackson State game with a sprained ankle.
Players say they’re taking the first two weeks in stride. Wide receiver August Pitre hasn’t lost faith in any of the team’s position groups, and especially Blood.
“Since I’ve come here, I’ve seen him battle through adversity and earn the starting job,” Pitre said. “The type of guy he is, he won’t let adversity alter his mindset. He’s the same guy every day — good, bad or ugly.”
Southern’s defense is in need of an infusion of urgency after allowing 405 yards amid several missed tackles and two big scoring plays. Cornerback Rodney Johnson missed a tackle on Rico Powers that turned into a 63-yard scoring run, and the Jaguars defense was out of position on a 75-yard TD run after Southern had cut the score to 20-14 in the fourth quarter.
Southern also has yet to force a turnover in two games. Dooley said he hasn’t lost confidence in defensive coordinator Henry Miller’s scheme.
“It’s very uncharacteristic of our defense, but it doesn’t give me any less confidence in the guy (Miller) I know can do the job, that has done the job,” Dooley said. “He’s going to make those corrections. I’m always going to oversee it because it’s on me as well. I know the defensive staff has stepped in and made the corrections. It was mental errors and coming down simply to tackling.”
It’s obvious the Jaguars need a sense of urgency with conference play starting. As losses mount, it’s harder to stay focused on the weekly task, and the first step is forgetting the previous week.
“It’s definitely not the start we wanted,” Pitre said. “Every week brings its own challenges, own goals. We go into every week with a 1-0 mindset. You have to put the past in the past, take it to the present so you can look to the future.”