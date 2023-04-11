Jaylen Armstrong's run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth inning allowed Southern to pull out a 5-4 victory against Prairie View in the first game of a doubleheader at Lee-Hines Field on Tuesday.
The Jaguars (10-18, 6-4 SWAC) rallied from a 4-2 deficit, tying the game with two runs in the eighth on a bases-loaded balk and a wild pitch by Elijah Breeden of the Panthers.
Armstrong had given Southern a 1-0 lead in the first when he followed a leadoff double by Justin Wiley with a two-bagger of his own. JJ Rollon hit a solo home run for Southern's other run.
Prairie View (11-20, 7-3) scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead on a two-run double by Jayden Williams and an RBI grounder by Tyran Morris.
Drew Lasseigne (1-2) pitched three innings, allowing three hits and one run with four strikeouts to get the victory. Starter Nick Wilson pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts for the Jaguars.