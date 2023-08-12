Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw has quite a rebuilding job on his hands for the 2024 season and the process begins with a 13-player signing class announced this week.
The Jaguars finished third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division with a 17-10 record and were 23-28 overall while bowing out of the conference tournament in the third round. On top of losing six everyday starters and its top closer, All-SWAC pitcher Nick Wilson entered the transfer portal and moved on to Dallas Baptist.
“I wish we would have landed a couple more guys, but it is what it is,” said Crenshaw, who enters his fourth season next year. “(Recruiting) is hard now with the transfer portal. We lost almost everybody but some guys got some playing time last year and those are the guys I’ll need to step up.”
Some of the newcomers Crenshaw will depend on include Xavier transfer left-handed pitcher Joseph Semien, who played at high school powerhouse Barbe in Lake Charles. Semien pitched 25 innings for Xavier with a 2-3 record and a 6.12 earned run average. He struck out 27 and walked 13.
Crenshaw is also happy about freshman right-hander Peyton Huff from Plano West in Dallas, who comes from a strong high school and summer program, and Texas Southern transfer pitcher Charles Green (6-2, 224).
Among the position players coming aboard are Louisville outfielder Tyeler Hawkins, who played in 39 games with nine starts and batted .222. He batted .313 and .286 in his previous two seasons.
The Jaguars also picked up Mississippi Valley State transfer Kameron Byrd, who batted .306 last season and New Iberia High School infielder Kennedy Drexler, a three-year starter.
Infielder Marcus Sanders and outfielder Logan Sanders, brothers who transferred from St. Petersburg College, and Norfolk State transfer pitcher Dominic Joseph also signed but Crenshaw is waiting on the school admissions office to complete the process.
Marcus Sanders batted .288 with 16 stolen bases and Logan batted .324 with three homers and 28 RBI.
Losing Wilson was a blow, but Crenshaw has a number of pitchers returning that saw significant action. Antoine Harris had 11 starts and pitched 46 innings. Drew Lasseigne had a 5-3 record as a reliever and pitched 38 ⅔ innings while Jaden Brasseaux threw 35 innings. Ranard Grace, Jerry Burkett and Caleb Washington also have promise. Riley Ashton will not return to the program.
Crenshaw will rebuild the everyday lineup around infielders Jalon Mack, Caleb Tart, Mike Latulas and KJ White. Rashard Grace is the leading candidate at catcher with Quincy Smith, Khyle Radcliffe and Jacoby Radcliffe are back in the outfield.
Lagniappe
The Jaguars leading hitter Jaylen Armstrong signed a free agent deal with the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League. . . . Right-handers Jalon Long and Enrique Ozoa and shortstop Justin Wiley are playing in the Major League Baseball draft league. Long and Wiley are with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Ozoa with the Trenton Thunder. . . All-SWAC first baseman O’Neill Burgos had ankle surgery July 17 and will try to find a spot in pro ball next year.
Southern baseball recruiting class
Position players
Name Cl. Pos. B-T School/hometown
Kameron Byrd So. OF R-R Mississippi Valley St./Logansville, Ga.
Kennedy Drexler Fr. INF S-R New Iberia
Tyeler Hawkins Sr. OF R-R Louisville
Darren Johnson Jr. INF R-R Miss. Delta CC
Dominic Joseph Jr. C R-R Norfolk St./Newport R.I.
Jhyren King Fr. OF/INF R-R Kinder High School
Cam'ron Redwine Fr. C-1B L-R Tatum, Texas
Marcus Sanders So. INF R-R St. Petersburg College/Tuscon, Ariz.
Logan Sanders Jr. OF R-R St. Petersburg College/Tuscon, Ariz.
Pitchers
Breyan Brooks Fr. LHP Chicago, Ill.
Charles Green Fr. RHP Texas Southern/NO-Karr
Peyton Huff Fr. RHP Dallas, Texas
Joseph Semien So. LHP Xavier-Lake Charles Barbe