Entering the final two weekends of Southwestern Athletic Conference play, the Southern baseball team is mathematically still alive in the West Division race. More importantly, the Jaguars are showing signs of hitting their stride.
The Jaguars (17-25, 12-9 SWAC) are coming off a sweep of Prairie View going into this weekend’s road series at last-place Alcorn State. Southern is only one game out of second place behind Texas Southern (13-8). Grambling leads the division at 18-5.
“We’ve got our best baseball in front of us,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “It’s important for them to understand that. Now is the time to be clicking on all cylinders, pitching, playing defense and timely hitting. They’ve competed, that’s all I can ask for. We’ve got to go in there, be ready to go.”
The teams play at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at McGowan Stadium in Lorman, Mississippi.
The Jaguars have shown some signs of coming around, especially offensively. Southern scored 11 runs in each of its last two games against Prairie View, led by first baseman O’Neill Burgos. He hit three home runs in the doubleheader sweep and added two more against UNO on Wednesday to raise his team-leading totals to 12 homers and 51 RBIs while raising his batting average to .291.
“We have plenty of baseball left. We want to keep having fun and playing the game the right way so it will reward us,” Burgos said. “I’ll put all my money on every single guy. I believe in every single one of us.”
Southern also has gotten improved hitting performances from Jaylen Armstrong, who leads the team with a .327 average and 28 stolen bases, and Jah’li Hendricks, who has moved to the cleanup spot and is batting .311.
Pitching is where Crenshaw is looking for improvement, and there are signs that is happening. He swapped Nick Wilson and Jalon Long from starting Friday and Sunday and the results have been good. Wilson has had four strong outings with 42 strikeouts and four Southern victories. Long was benched two weeks ago but responded with three scoreless innings in his last start against PVU.
Wilson, Antoine Harris and Long will start this weekend in that order.
“We’re pitching a little better on the weekends,” Crenshaw said. “Hopefully we’ll throw strikes, compete a little better on the mound to get us ready for the tournament."
Alcorn is struggling through another difficult season, but one of its three victories came against Southern in Baton Rouge, 15-12. Braves pitcher Kewan Braziel held the Jaguars to three hits and one run over six innings while the Braves took a 9-0 lead.
First baseman Kalum Banks leads the Braves with a .333 batting average, four homers and 30 RBIs. Third baseman Tyler Daniels is batting .300 with two homers and 13 RBIs.
“It’s a big weekend. We have to take care of business,” Crenshaw said. “We still have a chance at first place. We’ve got to play like we want to be in first place.”