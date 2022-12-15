Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw is hoping his third season gets off to a good start, and maybe a little Major League Baseball magic will facilitate that thought.
The Jaguars open their 53-game, 2023 schedule Feb. 17 at Minute Maid Park, home of the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros. Southern plays Jackson State at 7 p.m. in Houston in the first game of the HBCU Classic to open the season, followed by games against Grambling and Texas Southern the next two days.
“We open at Minute Maid Park, and it’s a nice chance for guys to play in a big-league park,” Crenshaw said.
Southern will play at LSU on Feb. 21.
The Jaguars’ first of 18 home games is set for March 1 against McNeese State. The Southwestern Athletic Conference opener will be in Ruston against Grambling on March 17, and the home SWAC opener against Alcorn State is set for March 31.
“This schedule is what we needed," Crenshaw said. "We return some guys who should be able to handle the gauntlet of a schedule we have to start the year. As long as we stay healthy, we should be fine. It’s a tough schedule, but it will get us ready for conference play and the conference tournament.”
Southern just missed a third consecutive SWAC title last season, falling to Alabama State 6-5 in 14 innings of the league tournament championship game. The Jaguars lost only three position starters from last year’s team that went 27-31 and won the SWAC West Division with a 21-9 mark.
Other highlights include playing in the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans the weekend of Feb. 24-26, and a tournament at South Alabama with games against Iowa and Pepperdine in addition to the host team. The Jaguars have 15 conference games at home, and nonconference home games against McNeese, Nicholls State and UNO.
“We get to branch out and play some teams we wouldn’t normally play,” Crenshaw said. “We can see how we match up with teams from different areas that play the same, but a different style.
“We have some guys returning, but we did lose guys that filled big holes for us, the leadoff, 4-hole and 5-hole batters. We have guys that got some experience, hopefully they step up and become dudes like those guys were.”
Players have returned home for the holidays but will resume workouts Jan. 17. Jan. 27 is the first official day of practice.