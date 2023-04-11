Southern’s pitching staff came together, the offense got just enough timely hits, and the Jaguars finished with a defensive gem to score a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View at Lee Hines Field on Tuesday.
Right fielder Quincy Smith threw out Ahmar Donatto who was trying to advance from first to third on a single to end a 4-3 Southern victory in the nightcap.
Southern took a walk-off victory in the first game, rallying to tie the game in the eighth and winning on Jaylen Armstrong’s run-scoring double with one out in the ninth for a 5-4 victory.
The games were supposed to be played beginning Thursday at PVU, but weather made it impossible to play through Sunday. One game was canceled and the teams salvaged the other two Tuesday.
Southern coach Chris Crenshaw was most pleased with his pitching, which has been inconsistent throughout the season. The Jaguars (11-18, 7-4 SWAC) allowed 15 hits and limited the walks to seven across both games.
“We’re starting to throw the ball a little better,” Crenshaw said. “Nick Wilson was good. Drew Lasseigne, Jaden Brasseaux, (Anthony) Fidanza and Enrique (Ozoa). Both of my lefties struggled today, but hopefully they figure it out by the weekend.
“We’ve got to get better with runners in scoring position. We got the ‘W’ today, something to be proud of.”
Lasseigne (1-2) got the win in the first game with three innings of work while allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Wilson started and threw four scoreless frames.
Fidanza (2-0) got the win in the nightcap with three scoreless innings in his first start. Brasseaux had two scoreless innings, and Ozoa got his first save.
Ozoa allowed two hits in the ninth, but Smith’s throw to third baseman Hunter Tabb was perfect to end the game.
“I was thinking ‘Base hit, I’m going 3 automatically,’ ” Smith said. “I knew he was going to try me. Luckily, I got a good throw on it to end the game, we get the win. Our pitchers did a great job in both games.”
The Jaguars struck first on a run-scoring double by Gustavo Nava Sanchez and got help with a throwing error to score three in the fourth. Jah’li Hendricks capped the inning with a two-run single for a 4-0 lead.
Prairie View (11-21, 7-4) scored three in the fifth off of Ranard Grace, but the Panthers had only three baserunners the rest of the way against Brasseaux and Ozoa.
Smith started the winning rally in the first game when he was hit by a pitch. Justin Wiley sacrificed Smith to second and Armstrong — who had a run-scoring double in the first inning — hit one over the head of PVU left fielder Tyran Morris to end the game.
“It was elevated a little bit and outside, right where I wanted it,” Armstrong said. “I stayed back and put a good swing on it. The wind was blowing in, but it got the job done. We’ll take those.
“We played clean enough baseball to get where we needed to be. Our pitchers gave us a shot, kept us in the game. And the hitters did enough to win the game. We have to execute better with runners on base. That’s something we’re going to work on.”
The Jaguars, trailing 4-2 in the eighth of the first game, loaded the bases on hits by O'Neill Burgos, Sanchez and Kyhle Radcliffe. Tabb and Hendricks popped out, but PVU pitcher Elijah Breeden balked to score Burgos and advance the other runners, then threw a wild pitch to score Sanchez.
Prairie View scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead on a two-run double by Jayden Williams and an RBI grounder by Morris. JJ Rollon cut the margin to 3-2 with his first home run, a solo shot over the right-field fence.