Last season, a scrappy Southern baseball team took its NCAA tournament hopes into extra innings of the SWAC championship game. Last week, a disappointing season ended two days before the championship round.
Picked in the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball poll to win the West Division, the Jaguars bowed out in a 10-6 loss to Bethune-Cookman on the third day of the tournament.
The Jaguars appeared to be solid with five senior position starters but injuries and a pitching staff that took time to develop resulted in a 23-28 finish. Southern was 17-10 in the SWAC and tied for second in the division behind Grambling, winning eight of their last nine conference games.
Southern got off to a good start in the tournament with a 4-2 win over BC, but fell behind Grambling early in a 7-3 second-round loss before being eliminated. Southern led BC 3-0 going into the sixth inning.
“We’ve got some guys that are hurt and disappointed,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “It’s a part of baseball, a part of life. We had a good run with those seniors.
“I don’t think how we played was a good representation of those seniors. There were guys that were hurt or banged up the whole year. Some found their footing and some never did. It happens to the best of them.”
Centerfielder Jaylen Armstrong was consistent and finished with a .330 average and a team-best 38 stolen bases. Second baseman Jah’li Hendricks came on strong at the end and batted .314 while O’Neill Burgos went on a late season team to hit .294 with team bests of 13 homers and 58 RBIs.
The rest of the lineup was largely inconsistent with shortstop Justin Wiley battling a multitude of injuries as did catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez. The Jaguars will lose five position starters for the coming season.
“We bring back some guys who got to play,” Crenshaw said. “The junior class that will be seniors give us a good foundation. Some of those freshmen and sophomores got to play.”
On the plus side, staff ace and Friday night starter Nick Wilson returns after establishing himself as one of the best in the SWAC. Antoine Harris developed into a reliable Saturday starter, but Southern loses relief ace Enrique Ozoa, a two-time All-SWAC closer. Jalon Long, Anthony Fidanza and Daren Smith, who saw starting action, are also gone.
“Guys like Ranard Grace and Caleb Washington will have to step up and get a bunch of innings,” Crenshaw said. “(Washington) could be poised for a breakout. Jerry Burkett, Drew Lasseigne, Jaden Brasseux are also back with Christian Davis.”
Position starters returning include Sanchez, which should help the pitching, Hendricks and Khyle Radcliffe, who hit .283 after a fast start.
“Hendricks, (Ryan) Ollison, (Jalon) Mack all of those guys will be expected to produce next year,” Crenshaw said.
Crenshaw said the recruiting class is a long way from completion. Top names thus far include infielder Kennedy Drexler, a three-year starter at New Iberia High School, and Peyton Huff, a right-handed pitcher from Plano West in Dallas.
“We’ll get in the portal to try and find an experienced arm or a backend bullpen guy,” Crenshaw said. “We have a little work to do this summer to find pieces to plug in.”