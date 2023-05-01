The Southern baseball team hasn’t been mathematically eliminated for the postseason but the road is getting harder after dropping two of three games at Arkansas-Pine Bluff this weekend.
Southern (14-24, 9-9 SWAC) slipped further behind the top three into fourth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division but is still within striking distance of second place. Conversely, the Jaguars are more in danger of being caught from behind and missing the conference tournament altogether.
Grambling, at 16-5, has solidified its hold on first with Texas Southern two games behind at 13-6 and Prairie View at 13-7. If it can’t win the division, Southern would like to avoid playing reigning champion Alabama State (30-15, 18-3) in the first round of the conference tournament.
“Everybody is taking care of business but us,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “Everybody is doing their part to help us win the west and we’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to figure that out. We have an experienced group. Hopefully things will turn around.”
The Jaguars have an extra chance to make up ground with four games against Prairie View this weekend. The teams play a single game at 6 p.m. Friday, a doubleheader Saturday to make up for a rained-out game at PVU, and then a 1 p.m. Sunday contest.
Against UAPB, which entered the weekend with four SWAC wins, Southern won the Friday game but committed four errors in the second game and saw a 4-3 lead turn into a 9-4 deficit with a six-run seventh inning. The Jaguars failed to hit in the third game, collecting only three in an 8-5 loss.
“Friday was good, up until the sixth inning of the second game was good,” Crenshaw said. “Their (UAPB) momentum of the sixth inning carried over into the third game. Antoine (Harris) went out and gave us a good start with five innings in the second game. He’s starting to trend the right way. We’ve got to play some defense behind him. Sunday, we’ve got to figure that out.”
Crenshaw has had trouble all season nailing down a third weekend starter. But Nick Wilson has established himself as the Friday night guy. He threw a five-hit complete game with one walk and 14 strikeouts, topping a 13-strikeout effort a week earlier against Grambling.
Justin Wiley paced the offense with three hits and five RBIs. Gustavo Nava Sanchez had two hits and two RBIs while Jah’li Hendricks and Jaylen Armstrong also had two hits and one RBI each.
The second game, which moved to Sunday as part of a doubleheader, fell apart for the Jaguars in the fifth inning after rallying from a 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 lead. UAPB rang up Harris and reliever Nick Luckett for six runs. The Lions got five more in the seventh to put the game away, collecting 14 hits off five Jaguar pitchers.
Armstrong had two hits, including his fourth home run, and four RBIs. Hendricks and O’Neill Burgos each had two hits.
In the finale, Southern took a 1-0 lead but the Lions scored four in the bottom of the first to take control off starter Christian Davis. Trailing 6-2, Southern cut the deficit to one run with three in the fourth inning but the Jaguars had only three hits in the seven-inning contest, including Burgos’ seventh homer of the year.