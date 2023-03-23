Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw hasn’t panicked as his hitting lineup has been late to come around, but he was encouraged by some signs in the latest outing as the Jaguars dive back into Southwestern Athletic Conference play at Texas Southern this weekend.
The Jaguars and Tigers open the series at 3 p.m. Friday at McGregor Park followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday game and another at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Jaguars (5-14, 1-2 in SWAC) lost 16-7 to Houston on Wednesday but had eight hits and the pitching staff put up some early zeroes, which had been an issue.
O’Neill Burgos showed some signs of coming out of his slump with a home run, a single and three RBIs. Donnell Sandifer and Jacoby Radcliffe had two hits each as Southern had eight overall.
“We had a couple guys go out and perform, some younger freshmen played and got experience,” Crenshaw said. “O’Neill looks like he’s starting to come out of it. He’s starting to get more comfortable at the plate. (His sore foot) is going to be ongoing.”
Starting pitcher Daren Smith shut Houston out for two innings but was knocked out in the fourth after allowing five runs. Ranard Grace and Carlos Tumpkin each pitched a scoreless frame.
Crenshaw said he’s tweaking the pitching rotation this week by moving midweek starter Antoine Harris into the weekend rotation. He’ll go on Saturday after Jalon Long starts Friday. Nick Wilson will start Sunday.
“We need Jalon Long to go a little deeper and be a little sharper in the early part of the game,” Crenshaw said.
The Jaguars are last in batting average in the SWAC with a .237 mark while Texas Southern (16-8, 2-1) is second with a .305 average. The Tigers are third in homers with 18 behind Alabama State with 27 and have stolen 40 bases in 53 attempts.
Outfielder Daalen Adderlay leads Texas Southern with a .422 average. Third baseman Jaden Jones is hitting .309 with a team-best four homers and 19 RBIs while outfielder Alexander Olivio is batting .348 with three homers and 24 RBIs.
Texas Southern’s top two pitchers are Abraham Deleon (1-1 3.45), and Dominic Martinez (3-1, 3.10). Deleon has struck out 34 batters in 27 1/3 innings and Martinez 24 in 20 1/3.
Jaylen Armstrong continues to lead Southern with a .373 batting average and has stolen 15 bases in 16 tries. Khyle Radcliffe is hitting .286 while Burgos raised his average to .194.
Crenshaw said he might tinker with the batting order. Outfielder JJ Rollon was hit on the foot Wednesday, the same one that was hit early in the season and kept him out. He is questionable. Catcher Rashard Grace is out with a strained shoulder.
“Our schedule has us battle-tested,” Crenshaw said. "We had a schedule change, the conference made it a couple of weeks ago. We were supposed to be at home last weekend. It works out when you have home series later in the season. After the first half you can get some things fixed and hopefully playing your best ball late in the season.”