After playing six consecutive road games, the Southern men’s basketball team got a chance to enjoy home cooking on Monday.
The Jaguars made the most of it.
Behind a defense that forced 31 turnovers, Southern took control early and went on to rout Champion Christian College 112-52 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The game marked the fourth time that Champion Christian has visited Southern in recent seasons. Including Monday’s contest, Southern’s average margin of victory has been 70 points.
“We needed that,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We’ve been on a whirlwind schedule and my guys have been scraping and scrapping. They deserved to come home and have a game like this.”
Southern (3-4) led by more than 30 points most of the second half as a raucous Jaguars bench soaked up the win. In all, 14 of 15 Jaguars who saw action scored as Southern shot 57.3% for the game. Southern also outrebounded Champion Christian 46-34.
“One thing that we did on the road trip was we bonded,” said Woods, whose team won two of three games to finish second in the Emerald Coast Classic last weekend. “We realized who we are and how good we can be in trying circumstances. We’re having fun with it.”
The fun was contagious against Champion Christian. Six Jaguars hit double figures, led by J’Quan Ewing with 16 followed by JaRonn Wilkens with 12. Tyrone Lyons and Jariyon Wilkens each had 11 while Dre’Shawn Allen and Bryson Etienne added 10 apiece.
Southern led 53-25 at halftime. In the second half, the only suspense was waiting for Southern to reach the 100-point mark. That came with 4:34 left to play when Jariyon Wilkens hit a 3-pointer to make it 102-49.
The Jaguars defense was on point from the start, forcing seven turnovers in the game’s first five minutes. During that span, the Jaguars made 7 of 15 shots while Champion Christian connected on 1 of 4. Southern’s lead was 16-2 before the Tigers made their second basket.
Champion Christian kept things interesting with four 3-pointers in the half. The Tigers briefly sliced Southern’s lead to 20-10 before the Jaguars began to pour it on. Ewing’s alley-oop dunk made it 43-16, and he added an inside basket two minutes later to give Southern its largest lead of the half at 51-22.
Despite the lopsided loss, the game was a better showing for Champion Christian than it had in 2013. In that one, the Tigers opened up scoreless for more than 14 minutes while Southern set an NCAA record by scoring the game’s first 44 points. Southern went on to win that contest 116-12.