The Southern football team brushed off the searing heat and exceeded coach Eric Dooley’s expectations in its Blue and Gold scrimmage Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday morning.
The Jaguars went at it for 103 plays with the two deep against the rest of the squad and rather than complete dominance, there was much to smile about on both sides.
“I expected the first team to do what they did, but I was really pleased with the twos because we don’t want a drop-off," Dooley said. "I thought those guys handled it well. I did like the execution of the offense and defense.
"We got off to a slow start, but they picked it up the second series. We’ve got to pride ourselves on coming out (strong) because this conference is so competitive.”
Dooley said he was especially happy with the progress his team showed from the scrimmage one week earlier, which was harder-hitting but plagued by penalties. The two sides had only six penalties combined and one was a pre-snap infraction. Neither defense was flagged for being offsides.
“We still have some (things) we have to iron out, but the biggest thing affecting us is offsides," Dooley said. "We cannot have those. We kept it basic on both sides of the ball and we were able to execute.”
Dooley had to smile with the performance of quarterback Harold Blood, who strengthened his grip on the starting job. He completed 27 of 38 for 377 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. Blood showed good pocket presence by stepping up or rolling away from pressure to make several throws. He would have had more completions but at least four passes were dropped.
Noah Bodden has apparently claimed the No. 2 spot. He completed 9 of 18 for 131 yards and one TD with an interception while guiding the opposing offense. Freshman Czavian Teasett was the only other quarterback who played. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 46 yards.
“If we had to start today that’s how it would line up, 1 and 2,” Dooley said of the quarterbacks. “I thought those guys did some great jobs. I wanted to try and get Noah a shot with the ones to see if he could move it but once we got to 103 plays without any major injuries, I was done.”
Blood threw scoring passes of 4 yards to George Qualls and 12 to tight end Dupree Fuller. Bodden threw a 2-yard TD pass to Cameron Jackson, set up by a beautiful 73-yard completion to Khalil Harris, who caught three for 111 yards.
Cassius Allen caught five balls for 105 yards and Prairie View transfer Jailon Howard caught six for 92 yards.
“I felt very comfortable. I went in prepared and I feel like it showed,” said Blood, a fifth-year junior. “I was picking up on defenses and keeping the pace of the game, managing the clock and the downs, everything like that.
“(Compared to last scrimmage), we were clicking on all cylinders and communicating. Guys were running in and out, understanding down and distance, how much time on the clock and what we have to get done.”
Running backs also stood out. Alabama A&M transfer Gary Quarles streaked 65 yards for the game’s first touchdown on the second series. Kendric Rhymes rushed for 81 yards and two TDs on six carries. Kobe Dillon ran six times for 20 yards.
Place-kicker Josh Griffin made all six extra points and a 31-yard field goal.
The first-team defense kept consistent pressure on Bodden and sacked him three times. Demetri Morsell had an interception. Willie Miles and Ckelby Givens had solo sacks while Jelani Davis and Willie Matthews shared one. Christopher Hall had an interception and Marcus Borne forced a fumble with a big hit on Rhymes.
“I thought we did good,” said safety Jordan Carter, who also had a big hit early in the scrimmage game. “We have a lot of room for improvement, but today was a great day defense and offense. We played physical and fast. All we do from here now is grow and get ready for Alabama State.
“We just have to take it a day at a time, tighten up technique-wise, limit the mistakes and do the little things right. Over the summer we did a lot of footwork, knowing assignments and watching film. It’s going to pay off this season.”