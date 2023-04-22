For the second consecutive game, Southern had a walk-off opportunity against Grambling. This time the Jaguars didn’t have the magic.
Tigers’ reliever Jacorey Boudreaux worked out of a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve a 3-2 Grambling victory and even the Southwestern Athletic Conference series Saturday at Lee-Hines Field.
Southern loaded the bases with one out after Grambling’s second pitcher Kendrick Bershell walked Hunter Tabb and allowed singles to Jah’li Hendricks and Rashard Grace. Tabb might have scored on Grace’s hit but had to hold up to make sure the ball fell in front of Tigers center fielder Terry Burrell.
Boudreaux, a graduate left-hander from Houston, came on and struck out Wiley on five pitches. The Jaguars’ last hope was Quincy Smith, who hit Boudreaux’s first pitch sharply but right at left fielder Tiger Borom to end the game.
It was another tight match between the two in-state rivals. Southern (13-20, 8-6 SWAC) won the night before on a walk-off wild pitch in the 11th inning. The Jaguars struggled all day against Grambling pitching, collecting seven hits and leaving eight on base. The teams have played five one-run games in six meetings, three in extra innings.
“It was a lack of execution. Baseball happens, tomorrow matters and we’ll get ready for that one,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said of Sunday’s series finale at 1 p.m.
The victory allowed Grambling (17-20, 12-4) to hold onto first place in the SWAC West Division ahead of Prairie View (10-4).
Grambling got a strong effort from starting pitcher Connor Rudy (6-4), who held the Jaguars scoreless and didn’t allow a baserunner to third for six innings while his offense gave him a 3-0 lead. In the seventh, Southern finally broke through on run-scoring singles by Hendricks and Grace, who had three hits. Wiley ended the inning hitting into a force play with the potential tying run on third.
Southern also got its second consecutive quality start, this time from Antoine Harris. He worked around six walks with the help of a pair of 6-4-3 double plays. But Grambling got him for a run in the fifth on Burrell’s squeeze bunt and two more in the sixth.
Grambling’s Keylon Mack made it 2-0 with a run-scoring double after Harris left the game with two runners on and Nick Luckett surrendered a single to Murphy and a bases-loaded walk to Jose Vargas.
“Antoine gave us a good quality start and everybody came in after that did their job," Crenshaw said. "Their pitcher had us on the ropes all game. Lack of execution but (Sunday) we’ll be better.”
Harris went 5 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and struck out four. Reliever Enrique Ozoa gave Southern three innings and kept the margin at one run, pitching out of a two-on, nobody-out jam in the seventh inning.