Southern coach Eric Dooley said his team’s strength and conditioning work played a big role in its performance in the scrimmage Saturday.
The Jaguars were making a big leap in playing conditions, after practicing for the first three weeks at 7 p.m. six days a week. The temperature reached the mid-90s by the end of the scrimmage and Dooley said he would likely stick to his original plan of moving practices to 3 p.m. this week.
The Jaguars will have Sunday and Monday off since classes begin Monday but will resume practice on Tuesday. More triple digit temperatures are forecast for the coming days and Dooley said he considered keeping the practice in the evening.
“They weathered the storm today; they weren’t accustomed to playing in the heat,” Dooley said. “I saw some guys dig down deep and weren’t going to sit down because it was hot. They are in tremendous shape because of our strength and conditioning this summer. Camp is a lot different now. Because they are here the whole summer, you don’t have to get them in shape, just keep them where they are and make sure they execute at a high level.
“We’ve got a week to play around with it before game week. I’m used to that 7 p.m. practice now.”
Southern opens the season Sept. 2 at Alabama State in a 5 p.m. kickoff and plays its home opener a week later against Jackson State at 6 p.m.
Sitting out
Several players sat out the scrimmage although there was no official list released. On offense, wide receivers August Pitre and Jordan Dupree, and offensive linemen Bernard Childs, Cameron Foster and Juan Gonzales did not work. Childs, who is expected to eventually start at center just returned to practice this past week, along with linebacker Mike Jones.
Jones, safety Luke Rose and defensive linemen Rasheed Lyles, Khristian Zachary, Joshua Donald and Zac Yassine did not participate in the scrimmage.
Safety Leroy Bowers was sent to the locker room before the scrimmage and did not participate for what Dooley said was a “discipline” issue. “He’ll be all right,” Dooley added.
Hit of the day
Dooley complimented his second team's efforts and had to like a hit by defensive back Kamen St. Junious. He saved a touchdown with a hard tackle on wide receiver Tyler Kirkwood on second and goal from the 1-yard line. Kirkwood made the catch but St. Junious stood him up at the goal line.
The second team defense also came up with a red zone stop on a drive that reached the 14-yard line, forcing a 31-yard field goal by Joshua Griffin on the last play.
O-line lineup
With Childs not quite ready, the first offensive line has Bryce McNair and Eli Fields at tackles, Tre Newsome and Josh Trask at guards and Kyree Wade at center. When Childs returns, Wade will likely slide to right guard in place of Trask, but Dooley is known for rotating offensive linemen and playing more than five.
Still got the leg
Punter Robens Beauplan had a good day punting for both sides without a rush or return. Likewise, Griffin kicked off for both sides without live return coverage. Beauplan punted eight times total for a 43.8 average.
Farewell
Southern is losing a capable member of its sports information department and stat crew. Kevin Albarez handled his last assignment tallying stats for Saturday’s scrimmage, and also served as official scorer for baseball. He starts a job as assistant sports information director at Louisiana Tech this week.
Bus trip
The Blue and Gold Fan Club is sponsoring a bus trip to Montgomery for the Jaguars’ season opener against Alabama State Sept. 2. Contact Craig Pierre for more information at 225.324.7234.