Southern’s inaugural season under Eric Dooley started fast but limped to a 2-3 finish, and it looks like it has picked up where it left off.
The Jaguars dropped their second straight game to a Southwestern Athletic Conference foe for an 0-2 start. Although the games don’t count in the standings, that look isn’t playing well in the court of public opinion.
Dooley, whose record at Southern is now 7-7, is asking irritated Southern fans for patience.
“Don’t count us out,” Dooley said when asked after Saturday’s 27-14 loss to rival Jackson State what he would say to disappointed fans. “There are some things that are going to happen. And I do understand that (fans) want to see a show, they want to see wins. They have that right. At the end of the day, we’re going to continue to fight, grind and work to get better. At the end, we’ll be where we need to be at.”
Southern had a good opportunity for a crowd-pleasing victory in front of the first hard sellout since 2000 when 29,862 packed into A.W. Mumford Stadium. Instead, the Jaguars showed a lot of the same deficiencies as in a 14-10 loss to an Alabama State team that lost to Division II Miles College on Saturday.
The Southern offense could not run the ball consistently, committed three turnovers and scored just twice for the second consecutive game. On top of that, the defense surrendered 415 yards, 7 of 12 third-down conversions and a 75-yard scoring run one play after cutting the Tigers’ lead to 20-14 with nearly 12 minutes to play. The previous week, the Jaguars defense gave up only 266 yards total.
When Kendric Rhymes bolted 27 yards for a TD, Southern was one play away from the lead. On the next snap, Andre Hunt ran 75 yards on an end around on his first carry of the season. Southern managed to drive to the JSU 14-yard line with about one minute left but the drive stalled on downs.
Quarterback Harold Blood had better offensive stats than the previous week, completing 27 of 46 passes for 255 yards and a 63-yard TD strike to August Pitre. But Blood threw the first of two interceptions in the end zone just before halftime, and also fumbled the ball away deep in his own territory on a strip-sack.
In two games, Southern now has a minus-7 turnover ratio with a defense that still hasn’t caused one.
“There’s no excuses to be made, we’ve got to get back to the drawing board,” safety Jordan Carter said. “(On the 75-yard TD) we were out of position, and they scored on it. Simple as that.
“I feel like our game plan was strong. We didn’t capitalize on their mistakes. We fought to the end, that’s a positive. We stayed together. What we do now is build on this loss.”
Even with a 0-0 record in SWAC play, the Jaguars are running out of time to get it together. Alabama A&M comes to Mumford next Saturday for the SWAC opener and it appears the Jaguars have multiple issues to correct.
“That’s the biggest thing (still 0-0 in SWAC),” Dooley said. “You’ll never hear me say I’m going to ever accept losses. This will go with me to my grave. The good thing if you try to pull something away, everything we started out this season is still before us.
“At the end of the day, it’s not going to be here forever. We’ve got to step up and make those choices and continue to grind. The team is working hard. We’ve had two tough losses, but I feel the team will be where we need to be at.”