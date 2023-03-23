Southern coach Eric Dooley is a former wide receiver that spent most of his second career as an assistant coaching the position and he showed his current crop of Jaguar receivers he’s not afraid to call them out.
Dooley came right out and said the 2022 performance of his receiver group, which returns nearly intact, did not meet expectations.
“We took that personally,” said Cassius Allen, Southern’s leading receiver with 26 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns. “We’ve been competing every day this spring, pushing each other to be better.”
Chandler Whitfield said he didn’t mind Dooley putting the receivers on the spot.
“He challenged us and we’re taking the challenge head on,” said the former Zachary Bronco, who caught 20 balls for 301 yards and two TDs. “He’s been a great mentor and head coach. He knows what he’s talking about. We have to take all of that knowledge in.
"We were ready to accept any challenge he gave us. It’s tough but he puts high expectations on us. We’re taking it personally this year. We’re going out to try and dominate the (Southwestern Athletic Conference). Everybody is picking it up every day, step-by-step. Everything is looking good.”
The wide out group is getting an up-close scrutiny from Dooley this spring, as he has taken over as position coach until he makes a permanent hire. Throwing the ball is Dooley’s specialty on offense and the Jaguars passing attack faded down the stretch last season. Dooley said the wide receivers bore some of the blame.
The group returned all but one of its top five performers, Rudy Dyson, and added George Qualls, a transfer from Tennessee-Martin, who also played two seasons at Akron. Qualls caught nine passes for 86 yards and two TDs last season. At Akron, he caught 22 for 331 yards and one score.
A defensive player in high school, Qualls said he enjoys the physical part of the position.
“I like to block,” said Qualls, who brings size to the position at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. “I’m good at high pointing the ball. So far, I like the way the offense fits me.”
Dooley gave his group a thumbs up for meeting his challenge, especially with the quarterback position unsettled.
“It’s coming along, they’re making some plays,” Dooley said. “I’m pleased but never satisfied. They continue to work. If you reach that level you’ve got to go a little higher.
“I see some improvement, but we want to be improved across the board. We don’t want to have a drop off between first, second and third team. It should still look the same.”
Whitfield is the veteran of the group, entering his fourth season with the Jaguars, and sought out the leadership role in the group. He said he and the other receivers have built good chemistry with the quarterbacks, especially junior Harold Blood.
“I’m more comfortable, the speed of the game has slowed down for me,” Whitfield said. “Being a vet, it’s easier to pass the knowledge to the younger players. We hold each other accountable and feed off each other.
“Blood has been a very good leader. He takes everything serious, and we feed off of him. He played enough to know what we need to do. We’ve got good chemistry, putting in hard work, overtime.”