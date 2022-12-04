Southern coach Eric Dooley is a man of absolutes, and he doesn’t spare himself when his teams don’t reach their goals.
In that vein he was highly self-critical when his first season as Jaguars’ coach ended in the 43-24 loss to Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.
The loss ended the Jaguars’ season at 7-5 but with a West Division title, earning Southern a rematch with the Tigers. JSU won the game and its coach stole the show by flying off to accept the head coaching job at Colorado a short time after the final horn.
“I hate to be so harsh, but it’s a failing (grade) because we didn’t win the championship,” Dooley said when asked to grade his first season. “I only set out for one goal: to win it all. I don’t believe in 'Let’s have a winning season.’ I believe in winning every game we have scheduled. As a team they did well, as a coach I didn’t do everything to make sure we were successful and win the game, the championship.”
Southern was clearly overmatched in its second meeting with JSU, which won the first game 35-0. Southern’s offense made a much better account of itself with 412 yards and 24 points after getting 221 yards in the first meeting.
The game looked like it was headed for another blowout when senior quarterback Bubba McDaniel entered the game as the third quarterback. Starter BeSean McCray and his first replacement, Harold Blood, combined for three turnovers in the first four possessions, but McDaniel accounted for 382 yards and three touchdowns rushing and passing.
Southern became the first offense to score three touchdowns against the Tigers, who had allowed 12 scores in 11 games previously. That begs the question why McDaniel didn’t get more playing time, especially in the last half of the season when McCray was struggling. McCray hadn’t thrown for 100 yards in his previous four conference games.
McDaniel’s only significant playing time came when McCray was hurt against Mississippi Valley and McDaniel guided the Jaguars to a 27-7 win.
Did Dooley, a man of absolutes, second guess himself for not playing McDaniel more?
“Absolutely not,” he said. “We went with the choice we wanted to go with. You’ve got to understand your (quarterback position) room and I understood our room. You start out with a guy and if it doesn’t go well, how can you bring that other guy in? I had a short leash (on McCray). It didn’t work out for us in the win column, but he had some success.
“I thought he did some great things. We said all along we felt we had quarterbacks in our room that could get the job done. You can only play one and I’m not going to rotate them in and out. We decided to go with BeSean. He got us this far and we were going to give him a shot to see if he could lead us in.”
Dooley said he wasn’t surprised by McDaniel’s performance.
“I’ve seen that before in practice,” Dooley said. “He did a great job coming in and doing what we asked him to do, that was play well and try to win the game, not to come in and manage it.”
It was McDaniel’s final game as a Jaguar. McCray has two seasons of eligibility and will battle Blood, Noah Bodden and Chris Tucker for the job next season. Southern has several players returning but will need to shore up an offensive line that loses four starters, two of them All-SWAC selections, and a top reserve.
The Jaguar defense loses tackles Jason Dumas and Camron Peterson, end Jordan Lewis and safety Corione Harris, the heart of the unit. Dooley already showed he can recruit high school players and work the transfer portal with the way he remade the Jaguar roster and built depth.
Early signing day is Dec. 21, meaning Dooley will be beating the bushes for another strong haul.
“We have a lot to grow on,” he said. “We have a lot of guys coming back and that’s going to help with the experience coming back with another year under the system. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in a place, you come there to win. You don’t have three or four years, you have to win now.”