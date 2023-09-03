MONTGOMERY, Ala. — With a year under his belt and the luxury of multiple fourth- and fifth-year players on his team, Southern coach Eric Dooley was expecting a cleaner effort in the Jaguars’ 14-10 loss at Alabama State on Saturday.
With the defense playing about as well as it could, the Jaguars remained one play away from taking the lead — or adding to the one they owned for a while — for most of the game. But the offense could not come up with that play because of a rash of mistakes that left Dooley shaking his head.
“When you have a lot of those things, they happen in Week 1,” Dooley said. “But I still didn’t anticipate us having them because we have a veteran team. Those are some things we can go back and correct. There’s still a long season ahead. Our goals are still intact. We’ve just got to play football.”
Although the Jaguars lost to a Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent, the game did not count in the standings. But it’s clear Southern has some tidying up to do.
The list of mistakes was long, starting in the third quarter:
• Kicker Joshua Griffin whiffed on the second-half kickoff and recovered, giving Alabama State the ball at the Southern 36.
• A holding penalty by Josh Trask turned a third-and-1 into a second-and-14.
• Robens Beauplan managed just a 20-yard punt.
• A delay of game penalty, followed by a sack of and fumble by quarterback Harold Blood at the Southern 17-yard line set up the go-ahead TD.
• A holding penalty by Bernard Childs on a 12-yard run from Kobe Dillon preceded an interception two plays later.
• A first-down fumble by Kendric Rhymes on a pitchout at the Alabama State 41-yard line was recovered by the Hornets.
• An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Bryce McNair after Southern moved to the Alabama State 44-yard line hampered a late drive.
• Blood’s second interception in the final minute sealed the loss.
Through it all, the defense played outstanding. The Jaguars had little trouble with the Hornets’ offensive shifts and reliance on direct snaps to running backs. It had two fourth-down stops, forced two missed field goals and allowed only 266 yards with the help of four sacks. But the defense didn't force any turnovers.
Defensive end Ckelby Givens had 2½ tackles for loss, one of those for a sack. Jalen Campbell had 15 tackles, one for loss, and half a sack.
“I don’t think we started off the way we play defense,” said end Tahj Brown, who had one of his team's four sacks. "But we played a great second half. We’ve got to do it from the start. We can’t give up 14 points, we can’t give up any points. That’s our mentality.”
Campbell said the wildcat runs were not a surprise, but the number of them was. They allowed the Hornets to hold the ball and milk the clock, limiting Southern to three first-half possessions.
“We’d seen it, but we didn’t know they were going to run it frequently like that,” he said. “We adjusted to it at halftime. They ran it a lot. It (Southern's effort) wasn’t good enough to win."
Dooley praised his defense for keeping the Jaguars in the game.
“I thought they did a great job,” he said. “They made some adjustments they had to make because of what they were doing with the heavy sets — try and outnumber us and get the green grass. We came back and made some key plays, which gave us an opportunity to do some things.
"You have some certain situations that take place and didn’t allow us to win the game. At the end of the day, we came up short as a whole team.”