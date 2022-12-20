Southern coach Eric Dooley, plus a pair of former Southern assistant coaches, have been selected to coach the teams in the second HBCU Legacy Bowl to be played Feb. 25 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas is one of the 20 players already selected for the game. Also on the sidelines will be former Southern defensive coordinator Trei Oliver, who guided North Carolina Central to the Celebration Bowl championship over Jackson State.
Former Southern offensive coordinator Chennis Berry, who coach Benedict College to its first 11-0 regular season mark, also will coach.
Oliver and Richard Hayes of Fayetteville State will coach Team Gaither, named after former Florida A&M coach Jake Gaither. Dooley and Berry will coach Team Robinson, named after Grambling legend Eddie Robinson.
"Shoutout to my assistant coaches," Dooley said of his selection. "It’s an honor to be chosen for this and coach with some of the best coaches in the country.”
The game is put on by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, co-founded by former Grambling quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams.
“We are proud to have four outstanding coaches who exemplify the spirit, leadership and tradition of HBCU football,” Harris said.
“We are very lucky to have quality, well-rounded men to lead and coach our All Stars,” Williams said.