Alabama State is still a long way off.
Before the Southern football team reaches its Sept. 2 season opener, Eric Dooley — true to form as a coach — said after Saturday’s spring game that the Jaguars have plenty of self-improvement work ahead.
Classes and summer workouts loom. Transfers and high school freshmen will join the team in the offseason. All three units have to improve.
But as the team wrapped up spring practice with a full four-quarter game on a hot Saturday afternoon in A.W. Mumford Stadium, Dooley was prepared to make one bold statement: Harold Blood, the Destrehan High graduate who spent the past three seasons behind several veterans, is his No. 1 quarterback coming out of the spring.
“Speaking with the (assistant) coaches and coming out of the spring, right now, he has it,” Dooley said of Blood, a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder who is entering his fourth season at Southern. “He’s the lead guy right now. Of course there are no other (spring) practices, so right now, if I had to start a game tomorrow, I would go with him.”
Blood’s ascent to the No. 1 role has been a testament to patience. Over three years, he sat behind longtime starter LaDarius Skelton, who finished his college career in 2021; Bubba McDaniel, a longtime backup and occasional starter who finished his college career last fall; and BeSean McCray, who held the No. 1 job last fall but transferred after his efficiency took a dive toward the end of the season — even as the Jaguars advanced to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in Dooley’s first year.
Blood enters the summer ahead of Grambling transfer Noah Bodden and UAB transfer Dylan Mehrotra.
“I think when (Blood) discovers that he might be the leader, he’s going to be that guy,” Dooley said. “I like the leadership skills that he displayed thus far. But the only thing that’s stopping that right now is the guys behind him. They’re not tucking their tail. They’re ready to compete. So that makes it tough, and I like that situation.”
Southern played the spring game in an offense vs. defense format, in which each side earned points for big plays. For example, the defense earned four points for interceptions and one point for sacks and tackles for loss. The offense earned points for touchdowns and long gains.
For what it’s worth, the offense, wearing gold, outscored the blue-clad defense 37-20.
Blood completed 15 of 29 passes with two touchdowns and one interception. Bodden was 16 of 20 with a touchdown and an interception, and Mehrotra was 6 of 11 with no scores.
But the numbers didn’t tell the entire story. Blood threw two passes that should’ve gone down as INTs. A defensive back dropped a ball that hit both hands. Another interception went for a defensive touchdown, but it was wiped out by an offsides penalty.
Bodden also threw a pass that would’ve been a sure pick-six, and Mehrotra had a potential touchdown pass and a potential interception. All three passes were dropped — a common theme for the receivers and the secondary Saturday.
Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Terrence Graves wasn’t enthused about the dropped interceptions, but he said drops had not been much of an issue through spring practice.
“There’s some technical stuff — footwork, hand placement, keys and stuff like that — that we need to correct,” Graves said. “But one good thing about these guys during the spring was, when we had an issue — once we corrected it, the next day, that one issue from the day before was fixed.”
Elsewhere, the Jaguars nearly came out of the spring game with no major injuries. The lone exception was wide receiver Darren Morris left the game with what appeared to be a knee injury, though the type and severity wasn’t immediately clear.
Veteran tailbacks Jerodd Sims and Kendric Rhymes shared carries with junior Kobe Dillon, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. But the Jaguars more often experimented with their passing game, trying to shape up what had become a liability last season.
Special teams were at times a smashing success, at other times an adventure.
Dooley allowed live kickoff returns and punts through the first quarter in an effort to size up potential special-teamers. Kicker Josh Griffin made all of his extra-point attempts but was 1 of 4 on field goals (one was short; one hit an upright; one sailed wide).
But on Saturday, the passing game took center stage.
“I think we’ve got a lot to do in the passing game. My mindset is, we’ve got to be able to throw it ... regardless of how they play (on defense),” Dooley said. “We’ve got to be confident enough to know that when it’s third-and-2, if I want to throw it, it’s going to be a first down or a touchdown.”