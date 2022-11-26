Grambling gashed Southern’s defense with big plays through three quarters, but the Jaguars had the last laugh.
On the strength of two defensive touchdowns, Southern rallied in the fourth quarter for a 34-17 win in the Bayou Classic at the Caesers Superdome.
Southern came into the game with five defensive scores on the season, but all of those were in the first five games. Those didn't compare to the sixth and seventh, which came after quarterback BeSean McCray’s 22-yard touchdown run put Southern ahead 21-17 with 13:30 left to play.
“After my touchdown, I told the defense they needed to get a stop,” McCray said. “I said I think we need better than a stop, we need turnovers, and they scored touchdowns.”
The first defensive touchdown came with 7:42 left to play after Derrick Williams strip-sacked Grambling quarterback Julian Calvez. Safety Jordan Carter picked up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards for the score.
Cornerback Kriston Davis added the finishing touch with three minutes left. He stepped in front of a Calvez pass on the left sideline and brought it back 42 yards.
The late takeaways helped Southern win the turnover battle 3-0.
“That’s what they’ve been doing all season long,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said of the Jaguars defense. “It has not happened every game, but when we’re successful, those are the things that they do.”
Before the fourth quarter, Grambling gave the Southern defense headaches with big plays. The Tigers' five plays of 25 yards or longer included runs of 26, 43, 30 and 34 yards, and they finished with 201 yards rushing.
“We’ve got to go back and fix that,” Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “We got out with the victory, but when teams run the ball like that they usually win.”
Southern was able to offset the big plays by allowing Grambling to convert just 4 of 13 third downs. The Jaguars also picked up seven sacks to increase their SWAC-leading total to 43 for the season.
Linebacker Jalan Campbell led Southern with 11 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup. Williams added nine tackles and two sacks.
“It was my first time playing in the Dome, so it was fun,” Campbell said. “We’re going to do what we do whether the offense scores or not. We’re going to play Jaguar football — dog-day defense.”
It helped Southern overcome a listless first half, when Campbell looked like one of the few Jaguars ready to play.
In the first quarter, a short punt gave Grambling a start at the Southern 35, but it went nowhere. Campbell forced and recovered a fumble on third down, but the ruling was reversed after a replay review. Grambling then missed a 47-yard field goal try.
In the second quarter, Grambling tried to add to a 7-0 lead after Maurice Washington’s 26-yard run. Campbell picked up his first sack on second down at the Southern 19, forcing a fumble that Ckelby Givens recovered.
This one stood, and Southern drove 71 yards for the tying score.
Before the half ended, Campbell added a key quarterback hurry to help the Jaguars take a 14-10 lead at the break.
“The energy was there,” Campbell said. “The coaches got us prepared for the opponent. They told us, ‘Don’t let the lights get too big.’ ”