Southern defensive back Kriston Davis (17) celebrates returning an interception for a touchdown against Grambling with Southern offensive lineman Jermiah Stafford (72) during the second half of the 49th Bayou Classic Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Southern won 34-17. (Photo by Scott Threlkeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)