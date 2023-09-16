Going up against an Alabama A&M offense that was without its starting quarterback, Southern’s defense had a game filled with highs and lows on Saturday night.
Alabama A&M put together two long scoring drives, but Southern’s defense came up with the big plays it needed in a 20-10 win at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“It started in practice the last two weeks,” defensive lineman Tajh Brown said. “We felt like we hadn’t played our best, but one thing about our defense, we keep going. We play every single drive, and that’s the type of defense we want to play every night.”
Quincy Casey filled in at quarterback for Alabama A&M’s Xavier Lankford, who was injured in last week’s win over Lane College. Casey completed 18 of 38 passes for 215 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and hurried and on a handful of other plays.
“We knew something was up with the guys up front or in the passing game,” Brown said. “We tried to stop the run, which we did. When they threw the ball, it was us getting after the quarterback.”
Southern’s key stops came late in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 17-10, Alabama A&M moved from midfield to a first-and-goal at the Southern 4. But on second down, Bulldogs running back Jamarian Ellis fumbled as he crossed the goal line. Southern defensive back Keylin Roach recovered for a touchback.
After forcing a Southern punt, A&M got another chance, but the Jaguars forced another turnover. From his own 22, Casey dropped to pass, but Jaguars linemen Ckelby Givens and Brown quickly closed in. Givens strip-sacked Casey and Brown made the recovery.
Three plays later, Southern added a game-clinching field goal.
The turnover was the third of four in the second half for a Southern defense that had none for the season coming into the game. It was the product of increased focus at halftime, linebacker Jalen Campbell said.
“We were talking about it the whole time during halftime,” Campbell said. “We said we’ve got to get a turnover. We can’t just depend on the offense. We’ve got to force turnovers, and that’s what we did.”
Even with no turnovers in the first half, Southern kept A&M’s offense in check. The Jaguars forced a trio of three-and-outs. In the third quarter, Davin Cotton recovered a fumble at the A&M 14 to set up Southern’s second touchdown.
“No surprises,” Cotton said. “We prepare for everybody. We’ve got to be ready for whoever they throw out there.”
Not everything went right on defense.
A&M made 9 of 16 third-down conversions, one of which was aided by a penalty that gave the Bulldogs a second chance. Southern also helped A&M out with costly penalties on two more third downs that resulted in first downs. In all, Southern’s defense was flagged for four offside penalties and two pass interference calls.
It didn’t matter in the end.
Fittingly, Southern capped the win with Horacio Johnson’s interception. It was a play that brought satisfaction to the entire Jaguars defense.
“It was a great feeling because we’ve been wanting (Johnson) to get a pick,” Campbell said. “He does it all the time in practice. Seeing him actually do it in a game, it was a great feeling for the whole defense.”