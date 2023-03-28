The Southern football team opened up its last week of spring practice with a bit of momentum off the final scrimmage with two more practices before Saturday’s blue and fold spring football game.
Second-year coach Eric Dooley is watching the quarterback competition closely and considers fourth-year junior Harold Blood the leader.
“I thought the scrimmage went well,” Dooley said Monday. “We were able to get 60-65 plays, that’s what I wanted. I do think the defense came out real strong and played with a lot of energy throughout the day. They made some plays.
“Offensively, we made some explosive plays, but not enough to my liking. I thought Blood played well. There are still some things he can do better, but he’s working at it. All the quarterbacks did a great job.”
Dooley said Blood got most of the snaps and threw a touchdown pass to Tyler Kirkwood. Quarterback Dylan Mehrotra was 5-of-8 passing and moved the team well at times, and Noah Bodden also had his moments.
“Blood is just a little in front right now, but that doesn’t solidify anything,” Dooley said. “He’s doing a great job, and so are the other guys.
“Blood got more snaps than the other guys. He moved the ball up and down the field. I liked the command that he has of the offense and the team.”
Dooley also singled out Kobe Dillon as the running back who had the best day. Dillon missed all of the 2023 season with a knee injury. A lack of offensive linemen was another factor in limiting the number of plays run Saturday.
Defense drew a great deal of praise, especially transfer linebackers Josh Tate and Willie Matthews, who bring depth behind returning starters Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams. Dooley said the defense stopped the offense three times in the green zone, Dooley’s term for inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
“Josh Tate really flies around and makes play,” Dooley said. “Willie Matthews is also making plays. He’s new to the system but you couldn’t tell unless you ask him.”
In the secondary, Dooley complimented safety Jordan Carter and cornerback Rodney Johnson, who took over as a starter in late September because of an injury to Benny McCray.
“The secondary played a lot better as a unit,” Dooley said. “Jordan Carter is always going to stand out. He’s a leader back there. The guy who has my attention is cornerback Rodney Johnson.
“They understand the communication factor. That’s in any secondary or defense for that matter. That’s the nature of the game. You have such great athletes on both sides of the ball you have to be able to communicate, stay on the same page.”
Transfer defensive end Darius Harry and tackle Tahj Brown both missed the scrimmage. Harry was attending a family funeral and Brown had some health issues that persuaded Dooley to hold him out. He may also miss Saturday’s spring game.