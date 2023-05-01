No Southern football player was called this past weekend's NFL draft, but one Jaguar is headed to an NFL team.
Defensive lineman Camron Peterson, who transferred from McNeese State and played two seasons as a Jaguar, was signed to a free-agent contract by the Baltimore Ravens and will report to the team Thursday.
Peterson, who is 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, was a two-year starter who played in 19 games. He said the experience was surreal when he got the call on Sunday at his home in Houston.
“I was with my mom and family. I don’t know, it took a minute to sink in,” Peterson said. “I was looking at everybody’s faces, my mom and grandad, I felt like I was frozen in time. We went out to eat to celebrate.
“I feel extremely blessed. It’s not every day these opportunities come along. I also understand there’s work to be done to make sure I’m taking full advantage.”
Peterson was a stalwart on the Southern defense while playing end and tackle. His two-year stat totals included 50 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
Jaguars coach Eric Dooley said Peterson was a team leader and captain.
“I thought the young man gave everything he had, every practice, every meeting,” Dooley said. "Whatever it was, he made sure he put forth a tremendous effort. He was a hard-working young man on and off the field. He was a leader for us and played good football for us.
“He was a professional from the day I met him. He trusted me and did what he had to do to be a leader and play to the top of his ability Wherever we wanted to play him, he was ready to do it.”
Southern had offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter drafted last year while wide receiver Marquis McClain and linebacker Caleb Carter signed free-agent deals.
Peterson was one of seven Jaguars to play in the Legacy Bowl in February, where NFL teams got a close-up look at HBCU players. Peterson said the Ravens liked his versatility.
“I’d been talking to them in the weeks leading up to the draft and I knew there was an opportunity they would pick me,” Peterson said. “I feel like I can develop my game there. Versatility definitely helps.
“Growing up and seeing those guys, everybody was Ed Reed and Ray Lewis fans, no matter who your team was. They were dominant defensively. We all had admiration for the organization.”
Peterson said he was happy he made the decision to transfer to Southern.
“I talked to most of my coaches at Southern,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful. I truly love the university. It was a life-changing experience. I realize I will always represent Southern from now on, everywhere I go. I take tremendous pride. I’m always aware of it.”