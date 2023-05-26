Just as it was in Southern’s opening round win over Bethune-Cookman at the SWAC tournament, late innings were the key when the teams met in Friday’s rematch. This time, the Wildcats turned the tables on the Jaguars with a 10-6 win in Atlanta.
The win moved Bethune-Cookman (31-26) into Friday night’s Bracket B final round where it squared off with Grambling. For Southern (23-28), the loss ends the Jaguars season after they finished third in the SWAC West.
Southern starter Jalon Long threw 78 pitches in four innings, but only gave up three hits while holding Bethune-Cookman scoreless. The Jaguars picked up single runs in the first, third and fourth innings, and still led 3-2 after the Wildcats scored two in the sixth.
Southern increased its lead on Hunter Tabb’s two-run single in the top of the seventh before the wheels came off in the bottom half
The first six Wildcat batters reached base and when the dust settled, they had scored five runs on six hits. One of the runs was charged to reliever Jerry Burkett, but most of the damage was done against Drew Lasseigne (5-3).
An RBI triple from Jah'li Hendricks sliced Bethune-Cookman’s lead to 7-6 in the top of the eighth. The Wildcats came back with three insurance runs on four hits, and Southern stranded two runners in the ninth.
Jaylen Armstrong and Hendricks each had three hits as part of a 13-hit attack by the Jaguars.
On Wednesday, Southern scored three runs in the eighth inning, and defeated Bethune-Cookman 4-2.