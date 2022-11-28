The last time Southern left Veterans Memorial Stadium, the scoreboard read 35-0 in favor of Jackson State.
When the Jaguars arrive Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, five weeks later, it will be back to 0-0. And that’s how Southern coach Eric Dooley will present the game to his players when they take on the Tigers for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship at 3 p.m.
It’s a new game. A clean slate. Lessons learned.
While mostly the same players will be knocking heads, they’ll be coming at each other from a slightly different perspective.
“You’ve got to play the game each time you line up to play,” Dooley said on Monday’s SWAC championship game Zoom call. “Everybody is going to be a little different. You are going to do things you are accustomed to doing, that you’ve been great at.
“Coaches make adjustments. A good team like Jackson State, they’re going to make adjustments. They’ve gotten better since the last time we played. We don’t look in the past or think of a payback. There’s no such thing. You’ve got to play the game for what it’s worth today.”
Dooley has to present it that way considering how thoroughly the Tigers beat the Jaguars that day. Southern’s offense was feeble with 221 yards, 52 of which came on one play. The Jaguars never got past the Jackson State 26-yard line, and only twice past the 35.
The Jaguars defense played courageously, stopping the home team twice on fourth down in the first quarter, but ultimately wore down and allowed 22 second-quarter points.
The Jaguars have struggled mightily on offense in the past five games. Quarterback BeSean McCray has failed to surpass 100 yards passing in the last four outings, although one (Mississippi Valley) he missed all but the first series. Southern quarterbacks combined for 240 yards passing in that game.
McCray struggled Saturday against Grambling, completing seven of 17 passes for 75 yards. He ran 22 yards for the touchdown that put Southern ahead to stay, but it was the Jaguars defense that locked it down with fumble and interception returns for scores.
Southern’s defense had seven sacks and forced three turnovers against Grambling. It leads the FCS with 43 sacks and seven defensive touchdowns.
“You have to continue to do what you’ve been successful doing and make it better,” Dooley said. “We have some corrections we have to go back and fix. It’s a passion of mine: I want to look at everything, regardless if it’s the first week or last week. Coaches are creatures of habit, they look at everything if they have the tape and time permits.”
Jackson State blew through opponents for the school’s first 11-0 regular season. The Tigers lead the league in scoring offense and defense; yards per game and yards allowed per game; and rushing defense and passing offense.
“We’re excited about the matchup,” Jackson State coach Deion Sanders said. “They are well coached. I have the utmost respect for their coach. He’s doing a wonderful job, leading the nation in sacks and defensive touchdowns. That is un-durn-believable and the nation needs to know. That’s a feat. It shows the consistency, coaching talent and players they have.”