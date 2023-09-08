The Southern-Jackson State football rivalry loses some of its luster this season, but don’t try to tell that to the combatants on both sides.
When the teams tangle Saturday in the Pete Richardson Classic at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday, the game won’t count in the league standings with the new 12-team, rotating schedule.
But it’s not likely the teams or the fans will notice.
“It’s like Ole Miss and Mississippi State,” Jaguars linebacker and Mississippi native Jalen Campbell said. “It’s bitter and hateful. I love this rivalry. That’s why I came here, to beat Jackson State. It’s going to be fun on Saturday.”
Campbell has the added incentive that Jackson State didn’t recruit him out of Winona, Mississippi, and Copiah Lincoln Community College.
For Southern fans, it’s an opponent that will outdraw even homecoming crowds. And with both teams trying to avoid a two-game losing streak, a small sense of desperation becomes part of the mix.
“It’s going to be exciting, electrifying,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “Two of the top HBCUs, you couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere. You know it’s going to be sold out, people standing, tailgates. That’s what HBCUs are all about. That’s what people want to see. That’s why you tell young men to come to your university, to see games of this nature.”
Fans on both sides would settle for a boring victory, anything to reverse last week’s disappointments. Jackson State (1-1, 0-1 SWAC) was thumped by Florida A&M, 28-10, after beating the Rattlers two consecutive years in games that decided the SWAC East Division title.
Southern dropped an agonizing 14-10 decision to Alabama State when it couldn’t scrape together a scoring drive in the final 50 minutes, suffering three turnovers and making multiple other mistakes.
Dooley expressed disappointment that his veteran team sabotaged its own effort but feels his team showed resiliency.
“I look for them to bounce back,” he said. “I understood how they played. I could see the look they had and what they were trying to accomplish. I didn’t see a faraway look in any of their eyes. I saw a look that they wanted to compete at a high level and win the game.
"We’ll always fight for 60 minutes. We know what’s at stake, the magnitude of the game. The fans are going to be here and want to see a show.”
Dooley is hoping for a better effort from quarterback Harold Blood, who threw two interceptions and fumbled once, which led to the Hornets’ go-ahead TD. Blood was 6-of-10 passing for 90 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, but he completed only 11 of 24 for 56 yards after that.
“We missed some throws that were there,” Dooley said. “Was it all his fault? No, it takes 11,” Dooley said. “For the most part he played the game well. The guy we thought we were going to get is the guy that came out and displayed and made some great throws.”
Defensively, Southern overcame some early trouble to hold Alabama State to 266 yards but couldn’t overcome the mistakes by the offense and special teams. The Hornets needed to drive only 17 yards for the winning touchdown in the third quarter.
The Southern defense might have to deal with two quarterbacks Saturday. Jackson State starter Jason Brown was shaken up against the Rattlers and gave way to Zy McDonald, who guided the Tigers to their only points.
“Brown is a pocket quarterback who can get out on the flank if he has to,” Dooley said. “They did do some sprint-outs with him, but his forte is to sit in the pocket and deliver the football.
“The other young man is a dual-threat quarterback. He has the ability to beat you with his legs as well as his arm. Both can do the job, make all the throws and run the team efficiently.”