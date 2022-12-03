JACKSON, Miss. — Winning was all that mattered to Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on Saturday, but it was hard not to notice the Jaguars’ effort, even when the chips were down.
A little more than a month ago, Southern fell behind and wilted in a regular-season loss at Jackson State. On Saturday, Southern found a second wind and threw a scare into the Tigers before falling 43-24 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Three first-quarter turnovers helped the Tigers quickly take a 26-0 lead. Southern battled back behind quarterback Bubba McDaniel and an offense that produced 412 yards, the most allowed by Jackson State this season.
By holding JSU to 10 points after an early score in the second quarter, Southern’s defense got into the act and did its part.
“You can’t turn the ball over to a good offensive team that has a solid defense,” first-year Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “That’s what we did. We put them in some bad situations by turning the ball over and they capitalized off of it. ... We got in a hole, but we felt like we still had a chance.”
Kriston Davis led Southern with nine solo tackles and 13 overall. Jalan Campbell added eight stops, and Corione Harris and Derrick Williams each added seven.
Rodney Johnson also came up with a first-quarter pass breakup in the Southern end zone that forced Jackson State to settle for a field goal. Johnson also blocked a punt in the second half that set up the Jaguars' second touchdown of the game.
“Coming out slow like that, we couldn’t put our heads down,” Harris said. “We knew we had to play all 60 minutes, all four quarters. You’ve got to have that mindset. You can’t let anybody just run over you.”
When Jackson State scored to take a 33-7 lead with 11:25 left in the second quarter, a total blowout looked like a possibility.
Southern had other ideas.
The Jaguars forced a punt on JSU’s next series and got a key fourth-down pass breakup from defensive back Jordan Carter when the Tigers had driven into Southern territory. It gave the Jaguars enough time to pick up a late field goal and a bit of momentum going into the second half.
Southern forced a JSU three-and-out to start the third quarter, and Johnson blocked the punt. That set up a four-play drive capped by McDaniel’s touchdown pass to Chandler Whitfield.
“When Bubba came in and started making plays, we knew what he could do,” Harris said. “Besides giving us momentum, he gave us a chance. We had to do our part on the defense in order to keep the ball in his hands.”
As McDaniel and the Southern offense came to life, Harris said the extra rest for the Jaguars defense began to pay off.
“They gave us a break on the sideline,” he said. “We were able to get our adjustments corrected and we weren’t going out there as fast. We were able to come to the sideline and regroup, so that played a major part.”
It was enough for Southern to cut its deficit to 36-24 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
“Its not one series, one play or one unit,” Dooley said. “You’ve got to play together in order to win the game against a good football team.”